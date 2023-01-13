310 horses leap to compete in champs

Top show jumpers from across the South Island will converge on the Taieri today as the South Island championships get under way.

The event, hosted by the Otago Showjumping Group, will host more than 310 horses — one of the competition’s largest entry numbers in recent years — for the three-day show.

Event director Anne Beattie said riders were coming from across the South Island, along with a couple of North Island officials, to compete for top titles, including the South Island pony grand prix.

"It’s all South Island titles, which I think is bringing the big numbers in.

"It’s shaping up to be a great event.

"We just need the weather to play ball."

Otago was a small section of the showjumping community and it was great to be able to highlight the area at the Otago Taieri A&P Showgrounds.

The committee was thrilled at the support for the show, she said.

"It’s a big show for our wee showjumping committee.

"The locals have been very supportive of the showjumping group, offering site accommodation."

She looked forward to what the competition would bring.

"It’s just lovely to see everybody having fun out competing.

"We’re hoping to have a really nice welcoming atmosphere and everybody enjoying themselves."

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz