Thursday, 24 July 2025

Age no barrier for Venus Williams

    1. Sport
    2. Other Sport

    Venus Williams serving at a tournament in Washington DC on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
    Venus Williams has received a wild card main draw entry into the Cincinnati Open, the tournament says, as the 45-year-old American enjoys an age-defying return to the spotlight.

    The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she beat world No 35 Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open on Tuesday, after a 16-month absence from the game.

    Williams, who will play Polish fifth seed Magdalena Frech in the next round in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, previously declined a wild card entry invite for Indian Wells earlier this year.

    The Cincinnati Open also offered a wild card invite to hometown talent Caty McNally, who recently returned to action after undergoing elbow surgery last year.

    The main draw of the Cincinnati Open begins on August 7.

    Reuters