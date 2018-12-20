Skip to main content
Final proves a game too far
It was one game too many for the Southern United team.
Anderson’s US training pays off
Anderson’s US training pays off
This game is often about levels.
Porteous thrilled to secure first World Cup medal in halfpipe
Porteous thrilled to secure first World Cup medal in halfpipe
New Zealand freeskier Miguel Porteous has claimed the first World Cup medal of his career, with silver at the FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup at Copper Mountain in the United States.
Naseby to host international tournament
Naseby to host international tournament
Some top-line curling will be on show in Naseby next month as the town plays host to the biggest international tournament of its kind to be held in New Zealand.
Finals chance for Sannum to cap great year
Finals chance for Sannum to cap great year
It has been a big year for Mike Sannum and he has a chance to cap if off in the best possible way this weekend.
Milne calls time after a decade
Milne calls time after a decade
When Grant Milne joined the Otago Touch Association he was promised no more than a six-month job. A decade later he is moving on.
'Twerk' request not only instance of sexism this year
'Twerk' request not only instance of sexism this year
A request for Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg to 'twerk' is not the first time this year a sporting event has been tarnished by sexism.
Three athletics gold medals for McGlashan's Wilson
Three athletics gold medals for McGlashan's Wilson
These articles are compiled by the Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association which is proudly sponsored by Perpetual Guardian.
Win over Marlborough highlight
Win over Marlborough highlight
A comeback win against Marlborough was a major highlight for Otago teams in Christchurch at the weekend. arguably the most impressive record.
Sport’s growth reflected in race
Sport’s growth reflected in race
The 3 Peaks Enduro event continues to go from strength to strength. There were 270 riders in the weekend race which was split up into eight special stages over the two days.
Call to focus on changing nature of society
Call to focus on changing nature of society
The changing nature of society and what it means for sport will have to be a focus for coaches in the future, a conference in Dunedin has been told.
Vink victorious in The Pioneer
Vink victorious in The Pioneer
Tour of Southland champion Michael Vink has secured an unusual double, winning The Pioneer mountain bike race in Queenstown yesterday.
Young players to fore in Otago side
Young players to fore in Otago side
A fresh-looking team will take the field for Otago at this weekend's Jubilee Cup.
Wedlock, Watts to help bolster Otago
Wedlock, Watts to help bolster Otago
Familiar faces will return to blue and gold to boost Otago's chances at the Jefferies Cup.
Bredin throws himself out of his comfort zone
Bredin throws himself out of his comfort zone
Former international netball umpire Jono Bredin has continued his climb up the refereeing ranks in the oval ball code.
Grandmasters pair leave pack in their wake
Grandmasters pair leave pack in their wake
Hometown heroes Tim O’Leary and Shaun Portegys continued their supremacy in The Pioneer race yesterday.
Dunedin hosts junior secondary schools volleyball champs
Dunedin hosts junior secondary schools volleyball champs
The South Island junior secondary schools volleyball championships started at the Edgar Centre yesterday and 60 teams lined up, coming from Nelson to Invercargill.
Number of Edgar Centre users falls
Number of Edgar Centre users falls
It's a venue that was first opened to provide cover from the extremes of the Dunedin winter, but the Edgar Centre is fast becoming more popular in the summer.
McIlroy, Hollamby consolidate position at head of Pioneer race
McIlroy, Hollamby consolidate position at head of Pioneer race
The team of Kate McIlroy and Amy Hollamby has made an early claim in the Pioneer race after stage two around Queenstown yesterday.
Joelle King wins Hong Kong Open
Joelle King wins Hong Kong Open
New Zealand's world No.7 Joelle King defeated second ranked Raneem El Welily in a thrilling final to be crowned the women's Hong Kong Open champion.
