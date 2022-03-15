Andrews top of the world for slopestyle

Ruby Andrews with Snow Sports New Zealand coaches Kerr McWilliam (left) and Hamish McDougall. PHOTO: SNOW SPORTS NZ

Queenstown teenager Ruby Andrews has claimed a world title in Switzerland.

The 17-year-old won the freeski slopestyle title at the FIS Park and Pipe Junior World Championships.

Andrews, who has been out with a knee injury for two years, showed that she remains on top of her game despite the long layoff.

She started her first run with a technical back swap on the rainbow rail before lacing together a solid jump section and finishing off with a 270 on to the final rail.

She was awarded 85.40 by the judges for that run, her score remaining untouchable for the remainder of the event.

Although her second and final run was a victory lap, Andrews dropped in with the intention to add more technicality to her run and bump her winning score even higher.

A couple of small bobbles resulted in her run one score being her top score of the day.

"I could not be happier to take the win here at Leysin today,’’ Andrews said on social media.

"Feels so good to be back on the podium after not competing for two years. Thanks to everyone who made this possible."

There were two New Zealand men competing in the freeski slopestyle finals. Queenstown’s Harper Souness (16) finished in fifth position and Wanaka’s Luca Harrington (18), Big Air silver medallist, finished 13th.

While the freeskiers were throwing down, on the slopestyle course the snowboarders were getting to work on the Big Air jump.

Wanaka’s Dane Menzies (16) finished just off the podium in fourth place and Raglan’s Txema Mazet-Brown (15) finished in eighth place.

-- STAFF REPORTER