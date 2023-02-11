Anticipation high for day two

Dunedin’s Mary Gray leads from Bridget Kiddle (Wellington; 467, just behind her to the left) during the 55km cycle stage between Kumara and Aickens.

Callum Sutherland was happy to let the early movers settle down before making his move on the run up Deception Valley to take a sizeable lead on the first day of the two-day individual section of the Coast to Coast.

The 22-year-old mechanical engineer from Napier was up with the leading group after the run off the beach on to the 55m bike from Kumara to Aickens.

A breakaway group of three stormed into a dramatic lead, holding a 2min 50sec lead at the transition to the mountain run.

"To be honest, biking is not my strongest point so I was quite happy to let them go and let them burn a few matches and just hope none of them were good runners. So I was pretty happy to see them early on in the run."

Admitting that biking was his weakest link in the triple discipline 243km journey, Sutherland said he was happy with how the first stage bike went for him.

"It was a bit messy but we all worked together pretty well. It felt good jumping off the bike so I was straight into it."

Sutherland was relieved to have hauled in the leading trio early on in the run stage.

"I just kept on chugging from there and didn’t see anyone again. So I was pretty happy about that."

He ran over the alpine stage just once over summer, as being from the North Island it was a lot harder for him to familiarise himself with the course. But with settled weather, conditions on the course were unchanged and he was able to pick good lines.

"Every time I ran through a stream I just dropped a bunch of water on my head. It cooled me down. It was beautiful up there. It was primo conditions."

"Hopefully I can stretch and roll a bit and soak the legs for a bit and it will be all go for the second day.

Expecting a dropping river, Sutherland was confident of picking the right lines today on the 70lm river stage.

"I’m pretty excited about the kayak, and it will just be a matter of surviving the last bike."

Like the alpine stage, he had only been down the river once, Sutherland said.

"It’s a tough paddle at the moment. It’s at only 40 cumecs. But I’m a pretty confident paddler now so I’m excited for it."

It was Sutherland’s third time on the course, the first time in a tandem with his brother and the other as a individual finishing third in 2021, clocking a time of 12hr 37min 12sec.

"I learnt a lot from that and didn’t put it together on the run. So hopefully it all goes well from here.

Sutherland’s time at the conclusion of the first two stages yesterday was 5hr 5min 37sec and he holds an 18min advantage on second-placed Jesse Whitehead, Richard Greer a further 5min back holding third.

Rebecca Firth (Christchurch) leads the open women’s field from Dunedin’s Estelle Arundell and Mary Gray. Firth completed the first day in 6hr 1min 15sec, with Arundell 6hr 6min 34sec and Gray 6hr 13min 38sec. But these times may mean little in the final wash and it will be game on between the three as they embark on the final three stages, involving a 15km cycle, 70km kayak and 70km final bike to the finish on New Brighton Beach early this afternoon.

Other southern highlights from day one:

- Taking the lead at the top of the alpine stage, Wanaka’s Kristy Jennings made every post a winning post as she powered her way down the river bed section to win the open women’s section of the 33km mountain run, clocking 4hr 35min 41sec, 2min 16sec clear of second placed Bex Skinner, with Claire Le Grice third in 4hr 41min 56sec. Her partner Steve Grieve lines up on Kumara Beach in the pre-dawn hours this morning to contest the Longest Day.

- Kathmandu Academy package winners Wakatipu High School holds a sizeable lead heading into day two of the secondary school team challenge. Wakatipu finished day one, involving a 55km bike and 33km alpine run, in 5hr 37min 53sec. McKenzie College (Fairlie) is second, 8min clear of Christ’s College (Christchurch).

