Arrowtown wins White Horse cup in Cromwell nail-biter

a-cromatwnrugby-1.jpg Malcolm Sutherland, of Arrowtown, grabs the ball despite the efforts of Scott Wills (left), of Cromwell, during the White Horse Cup challenge match in Cromwell on Saturday. Photo: Tom Kitchin

Arrowtown grabbed the White Horse Cup with a nail-biting win over Cromwell in Cromwell on Saturday.

Arrowtown won 19-17 in a match which ebbed and flowed.

Cromwell started well and was up 10-0 after 20 minutes. But Arrowtown came back into the match and scored the next 19 points, with hooker Ben Carr scoring two tries and halfback Josh Brazier scoring the other try.

Arrowtown led 19-10 going into the final 15 minutes of the game but then Cromwell started winning more possession. With only about two minutes left, it scored a try, which was converted.

Arrowtown kicked off and then picked up a yellow card. But the home side could not score any more points. Arrowtown put on a good team effort with Adam Dunn playing well in the midfield while Adam Hill was a key at No 8. Experienced loose forward Aidan Winter did not play in the match as his partner had a baby on Friday night.

Arrowtown has to defend the White Horse Cup against Alexandra and then Matakanui to end the season, if it still holds it. It won the trophy last season but lost it almost straight away.

In other games, Upper Clutha woke up in the second half to beat Matakanui Combined 39-14. The Combined side led 14-12 at halftime but the home team woke up in the second half.

In Ranfurly, Maniototo beat had a comfortable 43-15 win over Alexandra.

Clyde-Earnscleugh was forced to default its game on its home track against Wakatipu as it could not muster a team.

Netball

Dunstan backed up its win earlier in the season against Molyneux, winning 27-24 against Molyneux to finish top of the A Grade. The chilly conditions affected players all day, one of the downsides to playing outside.

The Dunstan youngsters looked solid early on, taking the first four goals and leaving Molyneux pondering what to do. New Molyneux combinations took time to settle in, but eventually ball began to flow better into the shooting circle.

Molyneux’s defenders were a tight unit, working well together to turn over ball, but struggled to get ball into the attacking third due to the effectiveness of Dunstan’s mid court zone.

Breigh Monaghan made a seamless transition from C to GA for Dunstan, providing more movement in the Dunstan circle, and was pivotal for the team in both attack and defence.

The introduction of Fiona King at GS for Molyneux provided a greater target and allowed play to flow with more ease, putting Molyneux back in the hunt for the title. Molyneux was able to play a high ball style, and rotated its circle better, to the advantage of its feeders. Dunstan centre Tegan Chapman shut down the mid-court with her elevation, picking numerous balls swung across court by Molyneux.

Molyneux went into the third quarter break up 19-17, However, Dunstan’s players kept cool heads, their fitness leading to a strong final quarter and the win for their team.

• Cromwell College A had a convincing win over Vincent 37-23 and Roxburgh Area School A solidified its position in A Grade by beating the Diamonds, 26-20, despite having two key players unavailable for the match.