Back-to-back titles for Southern team

Southern has celebrated another victory in one of the premier petanque tournaments.

The Southern Blue team retained the Tri Star Championship at the Dunedin City club at the weekend.

The home team finished the opening day of play with 30 points from a possible 36 and a handy nine-point lead over Canterbury after six rounds of triples play.

However, with another 36 points on offer in doubles yesterday, the result was no foregone conclusion.

After three rounds of doubles, Canterbury was within five points, but Southern held its nerve to win by four points.

It was the first time a Southern team had won back-to-back titles, and only the third time it had been done in 15 years of the competition.

The winning Southern Blue team included four Dunedin City players — Neville Frost (25 points), Matthew Scott (21), Jackson Gallagher (21) and Mark Richardson (16) — alongside Nick Jegousse (Southland, 25) and Erik Ross (Taieri).

Scott and Jackson are youngsters in a sport that generally favours more seasoned types, and they performed well against strong competition.

Canterbury finished second, Wellington third and Southern Gold fourth.

