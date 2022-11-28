Black Sox start Cup with tight win, loss

New Zealand beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in its opening match at the men's softball World Cup in Auckland on Saturday, but was brought back down to earth with a heavy loss to the United States in its second game yesterday.

Tane Mumu, Ben Enoka and Joel Evans scored runs on Saturday in an encouraging start for the Black Sox, who are chasing an eighth world title.

Veteran outfielder Enoka's automatic home run in the sixth innings gave the hosts breathing space in a tight encounter at Rosedale Park.

New Zealand recorded five hits to two, coming alive at the top of the third innings when Evans and Mumu scored.

Czech Republic responded in that same innings with a run to Tomas Klein off the pitching of Daniel Chapman.

Chapman enjoyed a solid outing on the mound, conceding two hits in six innings.

He was replaced for the final innings by Josh Pettett who closed out the game with three strike-outs.

In other day one games, Canada beat Venezuela 3-2, Australia beat Denmark 7-0, Japan thrashed South Africa 11-0, Argentina beat Cuba 3-1, and the US won a tight tussle with the Philippines 1-0.

After a late start due to a rain delay in their second match yesterday, the Black Sox were unable to get going against a fired-up US side.

The game was still tight at the bottom of the second inning as the US took a slim lead 1-0 lead into another rain break, but when play resumed the US took to Black Sox pitcher Pettett at the top of the third.

A massive home run from US batter Blaine Milheim was clattered straight back over Pettett’s head and 15 rows up into the centre grandstand.

Erick Ochoa then repeated the feat to deep right field to give USA a 5-0 lead and force a pitching change from New Zealand, with Pita Rona coming on to close out the inning.

The damage was already done though, and when US batter Matt Palazzo singled up the middle to score Nicholas Mullins and Milheim at the top of the seventh, the US had secured a big 7-0 win.

US pitchers Jon Gwizdala, Javier Caballero, Brad Kilpatrick and an outstanding defence excelled, limiting the Black Sox to just six hits, compared with the US’ 10.

It was New Zealand’s first loss to the US in a World Cup since 1988, when the Americans won the most recent of their previous five world titles, beating the Black Sox in the final.

In day two’s other games yesterday, Venezuela beat South Africa 12-1, Argentina beat Philippines 6-0, and Cuba (7-0) and Canada (10-0) also kept the Czech Republic and Denmark, respectively, scoreless. — additional reporting staff reporter