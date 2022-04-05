Broken collarbone the latest setback for defending champ

Otago rider Courtney Duncan knows what tough times feel like.

The three-time world motocross champion is again having to tap into her reserves of courage and composure as she digests another difficult round in the 2022 campaign.

While riding in the free practice session at the second round of the world women’s championship in Portugal on Saturday, Duncan had a heavy fall from her Kawasaki KX250.

"I had a big crash early on in practice and although I finished the session, I was in pain, so I had X-rays at the track," Duncan said.

"They showed a break to my collarbone.

"I lined up for the first race but due to FIM rules I was unable to ride and got withdrawn."

Duncan was quick to start working on a solution, mindful there is a six-week gap until the third WMX round in Sardinia on May 14.

"At this stage we are unsure of the full extent of the injury.

"However, I’ve already arrived in Belgium where I’m scheduled to meet with the surgeon tomorrow to decide what the next step is."

This misfortune comes on the back of an uncharacteristically low-placed first round, where the best Duncan (25) could manage was sixth place overall.

She had arrived late in Europe and on the back foot after visa hold-up issues left her with no time to properly prepare for the intensity of world-class competition.

Lady Luck didn’t look after Duncan following the Italian round, and a shoulder injury which incurred in training soon afterwards meant she had not been able to train for several weeks before Portugal.

"It’s a tough pill to swallow and injuries never get easier," she said.

"That’s sport — it doesn’t always go your way.

"Tomorrow is another day and I’ll wake up, lace my shoes up and give it 100%, just like I always do."

Kawasaki New Zealand general manager Mike Cotter said it was a shame to hear of Duncan’s injury.

"I’m sure that her champion nature and resolve will ensure she will be back behind the gate and fighting for wins again this season," Cotter said.

-- STAFF REPORTER