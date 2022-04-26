Buchanan hoping virus will have minimal impact

Cormac Buchanan (right) with Australian riders Jacob Roulstone (left) and Harrison Voight. PHOTO: LEAH ROULSTONE

Gun racer Cormac Buchanan hopes to put Covid behind him quickly and get his second European campaign on track.

The Southland rider was gutted to miss the opening round of the Red Bull Rookies Cup in Portugal at the weekend.

He developed Covid symptoms about a week before the first race, then tested positive for the virus.

"It was incredibly frustrating as I had a really strong pre-season test at Portimao earlier in the week, finishing the three days eighth fastest overall and fifth fastest in the wet," Buchanan told the Otago Daily Times yesterday.

"My confidence was high and I was anticipating a strong opening race weekend.

"It felt fantastic to be back on the Rookies KTM machine and to see my hard work over the off-season finally begin to pay off.

"So it was absolutely devastating to have to pull out of the event, but my priority was protecting the championship and the other competitors and mechanics, as well as making a smart decision for my own performance and health."

Like most petrolheads, Buchanan is not a good spectator, and he said watching the opening Rookies Cup races on television was not a pleasant experience.

His symptoms were restricted to a cough and a bit of fatigue.

He had taken the time in isolation to rest his body, work on some mental strength skills, and do track study for the next round.

"I won’t know what impact it has had physically until I get back on the bike, but I’m determined to make sure the comeback is bigger than the setback."

Spanish rider Jose Rueda won the opening race at Portimao, and Dutch rider Collin Veijer claimed the second.

The next round is at Jerez, in Spain — Buchanan and family are based in Barcelona this year — alongside the MotoGP this weekend.

Buchanan will return to Portugal the following weekend for the opening round of the FIM JuniorGP at Estoril, where he will debut in the European Talent Cup with the AGR Racing Team.

"It’s a long season ahead with plenty of racing to come, so I am determined and focused to do my best and represent New Zealand proudly."