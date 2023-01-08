Cam Norrie calls for a roof at ASB Tennis Centre

Cam Norrie's preparations for the Australian Open are underway in Auckland. Photo: Saeed Khan

Building a roof over the stadium at Auckland's ASB Tennis Centre may be the way of the future, according to Wimbledon semi-finalist and Kiwi raised tennis player Cam Norrie.

Norrie, who played his junior tennis in Auckland but represents Britain, said he feels some sympathy for tournament organisers due to rain wreaking havoc with the schedule and forcing women's matches indoors last week.

"Maybe it's something to look into for the future, maybe possibly to get a roof on the centre court to have that security to play," Norrie, the World No 14 said.

"Obviously there are a lot of factors going into that but hopefully the weather stays a bit better than last week."

As one of the marquee players for the men's ASB Classic, Norrie said he is thrilled to return to his tennis roots which also allows him to spend time with his parents in Auckland.

He experienced a stunning breakthrough year in 2022 on the ATP tennis tour including a run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

While many would be content with this remarkable ascendancy into the tennis elite, the British No 1 believed he had potential to develop into a Grand Slam contender.

"A guy like me who went to MacLeans College and grew up in Bucklands Beach and was like a local kid and now has made a Grand Slam semi-final with that great run.

"I want to push for more. I want to be winning the Slams and doing that. I'd like to think that I have a chance for sure."

Norrie is the second seed for the men's ASB Classic and is scheduled to play his opening match on Wednesday.

Also drawn to start his campaign then is the tournament's top seed, Norwegian World No 3 Casper Ruud.

The first matches in men's draw will be underway tomorrow with French veteran Richard Gasquet facing Wellington 25-year-old wildcard Kiranpal Pannu.

Wimbledon's retractable roof. Photo: Adrian Dennis

Pannu is playing his first ATP tour level match.

While Belgium's David Goffin with a career-high ranking of World No 7 will play Kazakhstan's World No 37 Alexander Bublik.

Tennis majors go for retractable roofs

The Grand Slam tournaments, of which Norrie regularly plays in the men's main draw, have all invested in retractable roof systems which can be opened and closed in about 15 minutes.

Wimbledon installed a roof in 2009 enabling play to continue on centre court and court No 1 in rain.

The French Open was a late adopter with a new roof on court Philippe-Chatrier in 2020, while Australia's Rod Laver Arena led the way with its retractable roof engineered in 1988.

The US Open added a roof in 2016 on Arthur Ashe Stadium, following up with another on Louis Armstrong Stadium in 2018.

This has led to smaller tournaments looking to invest in their facilities so that play can resume in all weather.

Last week in Auckland, British women's tennis star Emma Raducanu criticised the standard of Auckland's indoor courts which she described as incredibly slick.

Raducanu sustained an ankle injury which sidelined her from any further play in the tournament and left her Australian Open preparations in tatters.

That left ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin defending the playing surface and insisting the indoor courts were safe.

Moving games indoors in Auckland also sidelined the fans.

People who purchased tickets were unable to watch the action live because there was no available seating for spectators at the indoor courts.