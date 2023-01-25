Skip to main content
Dunedin
19
|
13
Saturday,
Sat,
28
January
Jan
2023
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
SUBSCRIBER
Can’t please all the people all the time
The moaning started as soon as the news landed.
SUBSCRIBER
Large Otago contingent in NZ squad for ‘revenge tour’
SUBSCRIBER
Large Otago contingent in NZ squad for 'revenge tour'
They are calling it the revenge tour.
Coll joins King in last four in New York
Coll joins King in last four in New York
Paul Coll has joined fellow New Zealander Joelle King in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions at the Grand Central Station in New York.
Robinson returns to form in Italy
Robinson returns to form in Italy
Queenstown alpine ski racer Alice Robinson has rediscovered some good form in Italy.
Local crew one to watch at NZ Sunburst champs
Local crew one to watch at NZ Sunburst champs
Stand by for a burst of action on the Otago Harbour this weekend.
Traverse now a family affair
Traverse now a family affair
He shares a name with one of New Zealand’s greatest athletes, but he will have to go just a bit further than a mile.
King into semifinals in New York
King into semifinals in New York
Joelle King continues to turn back the clock.
Foxhunt coming to Cardrona
Foxhunt coming to Cardrona
The hunt will be on at Cardrona next month.
Sadowski-Synnott nails one long on list
Sadowski-Synnott nails one long on list
Wanaka superstar Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has ticked another one off the bucket list.
Coll’s win reflects the fact he is feeling good in mind, body
Coll's win reflects the fact he is feeling good in mind, body
New Zealand professional Paul Coll is safely through to the quarterfinals of the Tournament of Champions at Grand Central Station in New York.
Swiss dream comes true for Sadowski-Synnott
Swiss dream comes true for Sadowski-Synnott
Wanaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott had soared to new heights, winning Switzerland's LAAX Open Slopestyle World Cup for the first time.
King reaches final eight
King reaches final eight
New Zealand star Joelle King hit top form in round three of the Tournament of Champions inside Grand Central Station, overcoming Belgium’s Nele Gilis in straight sets.
SUBSCRIBER
Sunny skies welcome first race of Darcy Price Series
SUBSCRIBER
Sunny skies welcome first race of Darcy Price Series
The sun and wind pulled through for the brand-new addition to the Darcy Price NZ Ocean SurfSki Series on Lake Wakatipu yesterday.
Course record set: Currie ‘couldn’t be more stoked’
Course record set: Currie 'couldn't be more stoked'
Ironman world champion Braden Currie set a course record at the Tauranga Half event on Saturday.
Korda targets family supremacy at Open
Korda targets family supremacy at Open
Rising star Sebastian Korda will look to take another step towards family supremacy when he faces Hubert Hurkacz in the Australian Open's fourth round.
Joseph Parker has to go the distance to defeat Jack Massey
Joseph Parker has to go the distance to defeat Jack Massey
Seeking to ignite another career rebuild, Joseph Parker could not deliver the spectacular finish he craved against competitive British cruiserweight Jack Massey in Manchester on Sunday.
World Athletics proposes tighter rules for transgender women athletes
World Athletics proposes tighter rules for transgender women athletes
World Athletics on Saturday said it is consulting with member federations on a proposal that would impose more stringent testosterone limits on transgender women athletes competing in women's track...
World-first Freestyle Bike Bungy Jam tests riders
World-first Freestyle Bike Bungy Jam tests riders
Jumping off AJ Hackett’s Kawarau Bridge Bungy is a challenge tackled by tens of thousands of thrillseekers each year.
SUBSCRIBER
Watching the crazy world of sport play out
SUBSCRIBER
Watching the crazy world of sport play out
They call it "the bounce", and it is a very real phenomenon in the sporting world.
SUBSCRIBER
Bowling arm event to test synthetic surface
SUBSCRIBER
Bowling arm event to test synthetic surface
The first major test of the recently relaid all-weather synthetic green at the Mornington Bowling Club will take place this Saturday when the inaugural South Island Bowling Arm Classic is held.
