Thursday, 28 April 2022

Carrington wins battle for world champs spot

    Dame Lisa Carrington. Photo: Getty Images (file)
    Olympic canoe racing gold medallist Dame Lisa Carrington has edged out defending world champ Aimee Fisher in the third and final race of their duel to decide who'll represent New Zealand at the world champs.

    Aimee Fisher. Photo: RNZ
    The pair were level at one race all after Fisher won the national K1 500m title on Saturday, but Carrington won race two on Sunday, with a spot at the world champs in Canada coming down to today's decider.\

    In breezy and choppy conditions on Lake Karapiro, Carrington got off to a flying start and led by around a boat length at the midway point of the race.

    While Fisher closed the gap over the second half of the race Carrington held on to win by half a boat length and secure a spot at the world champs in August.

    Fisher, was gracious in defeat, saying it was a privilege to be part of a contest that was so intense.

    "I can't even describe how I felt before the race.... all the nerves, the sleepless nights (but) she's brought out the best in me. I think we bring out the best in each other and it was a pretty epic battle.

    "That series would be some of the best racing of the decade."

     

    RNZ

     

     

