Challenge Wanaka 2019 drawing top competitors

Challenge Wanaka is continuing to show its pedigree by attracting big names this year.

American triathlete Andrew Starykowicz has confirmed he will contest the 2019 event.

One of the sport’s top performers, the 36-year-old is the world record holder for the fastest bike split in a long distance triathlon.

He will be pushed by two Kiwi hopes — Wanaka’s Braden Currie and three-time champion Dylan McNeice.

McNeice is returning from injury, and is looking forward to the event.

‘‘It is a magical location here in Wanaka, on a tough and honest course, with happy and motivated people, surrounded by family and friends, and a superbly run event,’’ he said.

Also joining that group of contenders will be Australian Matty Burton, who finished second at Challenge Bussleton at the end of last year.

Event ambassador Laura Siddall is returning for a fifth time, seeking her first win after coming in second on her previous four attempts.

She has reached the podium in over 25 of her last 30 starts, including being a three-time Ironman Champion.

To win she will have to go past American Meredith Kessler, who has raft of titles under her belt.

Held on February 16, Challenge Wanaka has grown to become a popular event, offering races from the elite level to school-aged competitors in both triathlon and aquabike formats.