Coll joins King in last four in New York

Paul Coll

Paul Coll has joined fellow New Zealander Joelle King in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions at the Grand Central Station in New York.

For Coll, the 12-10, 11-8, 11-3 victory in 50 minutes in the quarterfinal over Fares Dessouky (Egypt) meant an appearance in the semifinals of the New York tournament for the first time in his career.

The world No 4, who can retake the top ranking if he wins the tournament, was fully aware of the sometimes unorthodox eighth seed Dessouky and his full range of shots.

"I did all my prep. I'm happy with my game tonight, my front court, back court game. I'm happy with that tonight; I felt good," said Coll (30), who will now play fourth seed and fifth ranked Diego Elias from Peru for a spot in the final.

"I believe it's my first semi at this great court. I play my good friend Diego — although we won't be friends on court — but it will be played in good spirit. It will be hard, it will be tough. He looked very good out there in his match. It will be a battle."

The pair played four times in 2022 with a 2-2 record.

Meanwhile, Joelle King will once again be the only "non-Egyptian" in the women's semifinals of a PSA tournament.

She plays top seed Nouran Gohar in one semi today, with Nour El Sherbini and Hania El Hammamy contesting the other semi.