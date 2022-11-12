Coll, King show strong form to cruise into semis

Paul Coll, of Greymouth (right), plays sixth seed Adrian Waller, of England, in the quarterfinals of the New Zealand Squash Open in Tauranga. Photo: Supplied

Paul Coll and Joelle King delivered strong performances yesterday to reach the semifinals of the New Zealand Squash Open in Tauranga.

Both scored straight-games victories in front of a capacity and enthusiastic crowd.

In the men’s draw, world No 2 Coll, of Greymouth, faced off against the sixth seed and tour veteran, English lefthander Adrian Waller.

Both players took the first game to settle into their stride but Coll, familiar with the court after several matches in the past week, took the match comfortably enough in the end, 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 in 37 minutes.

The second game went the way of the first, Coll prevailing after some deft touches from both.

The third was tighter but Coll had just that extra touch of class, especially in his front-court game to take the win.

After the victory, Coll (30) said he relished the atmosphere.

"I’ve got a whole row of family here from Greymouth, about 24 here tonight and 35 are coming tomorrow, so there’ll be five people left in Greymouth.

"It’s one of my tactics to focus on the left-handers’ backhands, and the backhand is now one of my favourite shots, especially on the glass court.

"He was good, played some lovely lobs, very accurate and with his big wingspan he managed to whip a few past me.

"Hopefully, I’ll get a five minute ice-bath, some kai and will chill out in the rest of the evening," he said.

"With or without the squash, I’m having a great time on and off court. I’m very happy with my skills. I had a game plan tonight, I knew what I wanted to do and I stuck to that.

"I’m very happy with how the game went and I’m ready for the semifinals with physically no damage done and I’m used to the court."

Coll takes to the court again in the semifinal tonight against seventh seed Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi, of Qatar, who won 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 over Canadian David Baillargeon.

In their eighth encounter, King managed to take advantage of the 25 year-old American Sabrina Sobhy carrying a possible injury.

The New Zealander imposed pressure in the front court, forcing her opponent into a speculative but high-risk attacking game.

King made the most of her opportunities and achieved a decisive victory in three games, 11-2, 11-6, 11-6.

For King, her victory was a continuation of top form on the court where she has yet to lose a match over the two weeks.

"Anyone who knows Beans [Sobhy] knows she wasn’t fully fit today. When someone’s slightly off you know you have to keep your focus, and I did that today.

"Yes, I tried to impose myself like [men’s No 2 seed] Mohammed El Shorbagy.

"We’ve had the same coach for a little while now and we’ve trained together a fair bit.

"Like a fine wine I’m getting better with age; using my brain now and enjoying my squash. I was pretty focused today.

"I was actually pretty nervous this morning when I woke up and I think that’s always a good thing. It’s not always enjoyable to go through, but all day I was a bit nervous. I guess that’s because I knew I was coming up against a quality opponent in the quarterfinals of a tournament at home. I’m very pleased with how I played out there. I thought everything came together nicely, I was hitting my targets well."

King (34) will next play Belgian world No 12 Tinne Gilies.