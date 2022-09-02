Columba College best of the South at netball tournament

Columba College claimed southern bragging rights at the South Island secondary schools' netball tournament in Timaru yesterday.

Columba beat St Hilda’s 36-21 in the third-fourth playoff on the final day of the massive event.

Earlier in the semifinals, St Hilda’s pushed Christchurch Girls’ hard before losing 35-32, and Columba was beaten 32-21 by St Margaret’s.

St Margaret’s showed their class by thumping Christchurch Girls' 48-24 in the final.

Southland Girls’ finished sixth, Otago Girls’ eighth, St Kevin’s 12th, Wakatipu 14th and Mount Aspiring 15th.

In an all-Otago final for 17th and 18th, Taieri College beat Dunstan 46-31.

Cromwell College beat Verdon 27-24 in the B grade final.

School hockey tournaments

John McGlashan beat Christ’s 3-2 at the elite secondary schoolboys hockey tournament on the North Shore yesterday.

Jack Cotton scored twice and Angus Loe added a goal for McGlashan, which plays Palmerston Boys’ in the ninth-12th (Rankin Cup) playoffs today.

Otago Boys’ fought back to seal a 1-1 draw with Paraparaumu College thanks to a Thomas O’Connor goal, but lost the shootout 3-2.

A 21st-24th (India Shield) playoff game against Whanganui Collegiate awaits Otago Boys’ today.

At the top girls' tournament in Hawke’s Bay, Madison Lobb continued her superb week with another goal for Columba College but the Dunedin school was pipped 2-1 by King’s College.

Columba will play Saint Kentigern in a 21st-24th (Marie Fry Trophy) game today.

Football

Columba College finished second and St Hilda’s third at the secondary schoolgirls football tournament held in Dunedin this week. Cashmere High School won the tournament.

Columba sharpshooter Alexandra Pratley claimed the Golden Boot.

Ice hockey

Wakatipu High School Blue beat Wakatipu Gold 1-0 in the final of the South Island schools B grade ice hockey tournament in Dunedin.