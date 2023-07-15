Cross-country runners to do battle for titles

Otago cross-country’s bright young stars should put on a show at Chisholm Park tomorrow.

All eyes will be on the under-20 women’s grade at the annual Otago championships around the links golf course.

Class acts Catherine Lund (Ariki) and Zara Geddes (Hill City) will resume their great battle as they prepare for the New Zealand cross-country championships in Taupo at the end of the month.

They will also be challenged by Becky de la Harpe (Caversham) and Southland runner Kennedy Tayler.

In the men’s under-20 race, it is expected that Jake Owen and Matt Bolter will battle it out over the 8km distance.

Two of the best runners in the region, Janus Staufenberg and Rebekah Greene, are competing overseas, opening up the senior 10km races.

Margie Campbell will be hard to beat in the senior women’s category and is joined by fellow Leith runner Claudia Sole.

Greyson Westgate is the favourite in the senior men’s race.

Newcomer Mark Watson will be competitive in the masters men’s 50-64 race, and other runners to watch include Aly Craigie (Hill City, masters women’s 35-49) and Sue Hendry (Leith, masters women’s 50-64).

The links course is undulating and consists of a 2km loop with varying distances — 2km to 10km — according to age.

More than 100 runners are expected for the event, which includes a fun run organised by the Ariki club.

It is likely to be a chilly start with the first championship race at 10.35am and the main races off at 11.10am.