Currie 2nd after pushing hard on bike

Wanaka multisporter Braden Currie finished second at the Asia-Pacific ironman championships in Cairns on Sunday.

Currie had a brutal battle at the front of the race with Max Neumann.

Braden Currie.

A group of four consisting of Currie, Neumann, Sam Appleton and Pete Jacobs exited the swim together.

The four soon became three when Jacobs fell off the back at the 65km mark.

Currie and Appleton gave it their best to take a break from Neumann in the last 50km but managed to put only a minute on at the start of the run.

Currie said he probably pushed the bike too hard in the final hour, and that he "felt it in the legs" during the back half of the marathon.

“It was one of the toughest rides I’ve endured," Currie said.

"I might have pushed it a little hard because I started to deteriorate towards the end of the race."

Currie has focused on the cycling discipline in recent years, reflected in Saturday’s ride time of 4hr 20min 9sec, a 5min improvement from when he broke the race record in 2018.

He was racing to win in the first 21km of the run with the pace set at 3.33min/km and a total half-distance time of 1hr 17min 41sec, holding at least a 2min lead on Neumann.

It was at 26km that the effort of the ride started to show, and 7km later Neumann made his pass on Currie.

With 9km left, Currie gritted his teeth and found the motivation to keep pushing to bring home a gutsy second place with a total time of 7hr 55min 10sec.

Currie’s podium performance came just five weeks after a stellar third place at the ironman world championships in Utah.

“It’s been a fairly short turnaround between races and we raced really, really hard today.

"Max had that last little kick at the 30km mark and I had nothing left in the tank.

"I knew entering this race was going to be a roll of the dice considering the less-than-ideal preparation, and it could have gone any way. Nonetheless, I wanted to put it all out there and enjoy it.

"It was a lot of fun and I’m really happy coming away with second place and having another strong ride in the second half is something I’m stoked to take with me to Kona this year."

