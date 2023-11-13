Deans hits world champs A standard

Caitlin Deans trains at Moana Pool earlier this year. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Otago swimmers produced some strong results at the Northern Arena Invitational in Auckland over the weekend, the final qualifying opportunity for the World Aquatics Championships in Doha in February.

Caitlin Deans set the pace on Friday, producing a stunning swim in the women’s 400m freestyle, finishing in 4min 10.42sec to hit the World Aquatics A standard time for the first time.

Deans, who has already secured her world championships spot through her results in Fukuoka, finished second behind Eve Thomas (Coast Swim Club).

Emilia Finer, who set two personal-bests on the opening day, finished third, in 4min 25.51sec.

Kane Follows set an Otago open record in the men’s 200m backstroke in 1min 58.99sec in the final, but missed out on qualifying by less than a second.

Zac Reid was first in the men’s 400m freestyle in 3min 48.92sec, but missed the qualifying time by half a second.

Esme Paterson broke her own Otago open record for 100m butterfly in the heats in 1min 00.63sec. She broke her 50m butterfly record in the process — with a split of 28.26sec — and again in the final with 28.13sec.

On Saturday, Erika Fairweather, who had already secured her world championships spot, dominated the 200m freestyle, winning in 1min 57.23sec and was the only swimmer to go under the A standard.

"That felt tough," Fairweather said.

"It’s been a busy few months, but you can’t be unhappy with going under the qualifying time.”

Deans and Ruby Heath finished fifth and sixth respectively of the Kiwis in the same event.

Kale Twist broke his own Otago open record and became the first Otago swimmer to go under 23sec in the 50m freestyle. He finished third in 22.90sec in the final.

Paterson won the 200m butterfly in 2min 14.82sec, shaving 3sec off her personal best. Follows won the 50m backstroke in 25.99sec and Reid won the 200m freestyle in 1min 49.25sec.

Finer finished second in the 400m individual medley and Rae Kwan ninth in the 50m freestyle.

— Additional reporting RNZ