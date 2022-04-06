Deans smashes Otago 800m freestyle record

Otago swimmer Caitlin Deans was in record-breaking mood as the New Zealand championships began in Auckland on Monday night.

Deans (Neptune) carved nearly 7sec off her best time for the 800m freestyle, clocking a blistering 8min 38.76sec in the final to finish second, 10.11sec behind flying Coast swimmer Eve Thomas.

It was an Otago open record for Deans — smashing the previous mark of 8min 44.92sec set by Olympic swimmer Erika Fairweather in January 2021 — but outside the world championship qualifying mark by less than 1sec.

Neptune swimmer Ruby Heath was fourth in the 800m freestyle final.

A bunch of other Otago swimmers delivered personal bests in the pool.

Benjamin Silipo (Wanaka) just got better as the day progressed.

Silipo carved 5sec off his best time in the 400m individual medley in his heat, and took another 4sec off to finish fourth in the final in 4min 38.67sec.

Curtis Mellsop (Neptune) also swam well in the medley, lowing his personal best by 4sec in the heat and taking another 1.5sec off to finish seventh in the final, won by Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Lewis Clareburt.

Nicole Leckie (Neptune) posted two personal bests in the 50m butterfly.

She and clubmate Esme Paterson had to have a head-to-head swim-off for the last spot in the final after both clocked 29.29sec in the heat.