Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Deans smashes Otago 800m freestyle record

    1. Sport
    2. Other Sport

    Otago swimmer Caitlin Deans was in record-breaking mood as the New Zealand championships began in Auckland on Monday night.

    Deans (Neptune) carved nearly 7sec off her best time for the 800m freestyle, clocking a blistering 8min 38.76sec in the final to finish second, 10.11sec behind flying Coast swimmer Eve Thomas.

    It was an Otago open record for Deans — smashing the previous mark of 8min 44.92sec set by Olympic swimmer Erika Fairweather in January 2021 — but outside the world championship qualifying mark by less than 1sec.

    Neptune swimmer Ruby Heath was fourth in the 800m freestyle final.

    A bunch of other Otago swimmers delivered personal bests in the pool.

    Benjamin Silipo (Wanaka) just got better as the day progressed.

    Silipo carved 5sec off his best time in the 400m individual medley in his heat, and took another 4sec off to finish fourth in the final in 4min 38.67sec.

    Curtis Mellsop (Neptune) also swam well in the medley, lowing his personal best by 4sec in the heat and taking another 1.5sec off to finish seventh in the final, won by Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Lewis Clareburt.

    Nicole Leckie (Neptune) posted two personal bests in the 50m butterfly.

    She and clubmate Esme Paterson had to have a head-to-head swim-off for the last spot in the final after both clocked 29.29sec in the heat.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter