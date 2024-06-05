Other Sport

Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBER
Martial art also ‘a way of life’
Kendo is not the type of martial art you see every day.
SUBSCRIBER
The good oil on Stanley Cup finals
SUBSCRIBER
The good oil on Stanley Cup finals
The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers meet in game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals tomorrow, and at least one Dunedin fan will be glued to the action.
Dene O'Kane, snooker player
Dene O’Kane, snooker player
New Zealand’s best cue man, snooker star Dene O’Kane, made his way to success in a cut-throat professional sport, successfully pitting his skills against the best in the world.
Swiatek, Paolini set up final Paris showdown
Swiatek, Paolini set up final Paris showdown
Iga Swiatek is moving closer to a third successive French Open title after cruising past American third seed Coco Gauff in Paris.
Day of upsets at French Open
Day of upsets at French Open
The script has been ripped up at the French Open, as ailing second seed Aryna Sabalenka and off-colour fourth seed Elena Rybakina were sent tumbling out in the quarter-finals.
SUBSCRIBER
Butcher looking sharp ahead of Olympics
SUBSCRIBER
Butcher looking sharp ahead of Olympics
Finn Butcher is entirely focused on winning an Olympic medal, but he is quietly chuffed with tucking away a couple of other prizes.
SUBSCRIBER
Fifa leading the way in the treatment of female athletes
SUBSCRIBER
Fifa leading the way in the treatment of female athletes
Motherhood.
Snedden CNZ chairman
Snedden CNZ chairman
Long-serving boardroom leader Martin Snedden has been appointed the new chairman of Cycling New Zealand.
Otago lifters no lightweights
Otago lifters no lightweights
Otago has always punched well above its weight.
Volunteers give their time and skills to the sports they love
Volunteers give their time and skills to the sports they love
Community volunteers play vital roles in the delivery of sport in schools.
SUBSCRIBER
Club all set for 150th jubilee
SUBSCRIBER
Club all set for 150th jubilee
John Cuttance is leaving no stone unturned.
Twigg set to compete in record fifth Olympics
Twigg set to compete in record fifth Olympics
An 18-strong team, including nine athletes who have won world championship or Olympic medals, has been named to represent New Zealand at the Paris Olympics next month.
Olympic representatives compete at Neptune Swim club meet
Olympic representatives compete at Neptune Swim club meet
Dunedin swimmers Erika Fairweather, Caitlin Deans, and Kane Follows all showcased their impressive speed and acceleration at the Neptune Swim Club's meet over King's Birthday weekend.
Kreft adds Shanghai title to tally
Kreft adds Shanghai title to tally
Marty Kreft (St Clair) dominated the Shanghai competition yesterday to finish the first round of the Dunedin regional PBA competition with two of the three titles.
Djokovic through after early-morning match
Djokovic through after early-morning match
Jannik Sinner and defending champion Iga Swiatek are through to the quarter-finals, as scheduling came under scrutiny after Novak Djokovic's overnight marathon - the latest ever finish at Roland Garros.
Defending champs Stampede extend lead with wins over Thunder
Defending champs Stampede extend lead with wins over Thunder
The Stampede still rule supreme.
King makes impressive return
King makes impressive return
Paul King made a successful return to Professional Bowls Association (PBA) competition, winning the regional Scottish Open Singles to progress through to the national final in August, and being...
All aboard for Ice Breaker Challenge
All aboard for Ice Breaker Challenge
Waka Ama paddler Gwen Slote has been on a personal mission these past few years.
Competing for family bragging rights
Competing for family bragging rights
Age knew no barrier when three generations of Dunedin's McEwan family took to the rinks at the Bowls Dunedin Stadium last night, proving when it comes to ability, age is just a number.
Yachting NZ ordered to reconsider selections after snub
Yachting NZ ordered to reconsider selections after snub
The Sports Tribunal has taken the rare step of ordering Yachting NZ to reconsider its Olympic selections, after a successful appeal by snubbed kite foiler Lukas Walton-Keim.
