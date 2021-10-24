Sunday, 24 October 2021

Duncan takes third world title in row

    Dunedin rider Courtney Duncan has secured a third successive women's motocross world championship following pair of podiums in the season's final round in Italy.

    Courtney Duncan. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    The New Zealander finished third and first in this morning's two races, handing her a 31-point margin on the final rider standings.

    Nancy Van De Ven of the Netherlands finished second behind the Kiwi, with Italy's Kiara Fontanesi in third. Duncan also led Kawasaki to top the manufacturer standings.

    "This year's been really tough. We've had ups and downs along the way and hasn't been a smooth run," Duncan admitted.

    Courtney Duncan secured her third world title in a row. Photo /Monster Energy
    "But I've made the best out of every situation and tried to get as much points as possible and what a feeling to do it three times in a row, with the same team, the same brand…it's amazing.

    "Words don't describe it," Duncan said after the title was secured.

    She ended the season winning three of the six rounds and had five victories in total with her worst race result a sixth placing across a 40 rider field.

     

     
    NZ Herald
