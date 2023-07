PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Dunedin swimmer Zac Reid prepares for the men’s 800m freestyle heats at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, yesterday. Reid swam 8min 6.94sec to finish 30th.

Fellow Neptune club representative Erika Fairweather, fresh from her bronze medal heroics in the women’s 400m freestyle, clocked 1min 57.36sec in the 200m freestyle to cruise into the overnight semifinals in 10th place.