Dunedin
29
|
20
Thursday,
Thu,
2
February
Feb
2023
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
SUBSCRIBER
Trading cows for kayaks
Callum Kingan treats milking and multisport much the same.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin team kept ‘blowing everyone’s expectations’
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin team kept ‘blowing everyone’s expectations’
"I don't think the word proud cuts it any more".
Senior sculls gold for Thompson
Senior sculls gold for Thompson
Otago Girls’ High School rower Harriet Thompson won gold in the women’s senior single sculls at the South Island Rowing Championships at the weekend.
Sadowski-Synnott soaring
Sadowski-Synnott soaring
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was one point away from perfection at the weekend.
Sadowski-Synnott soars to silver in big air
Sadowski-Synnott soars to silver in big air
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was one point away from perfection this weekend.
Waiora Scout Camp plays host to NZ’s best disc golfers
Waiora Scout Camp plays host to NZ’s best disc golfers
New Zealand’s finest disc golfers are congregating in Dunedin this weekend for the Hyzlander, a local tournament which has continued to grow in popularity.
Stressed Djokovic still the Open favourite
Stressed Djokovic still the Open favourite
Novak Djokovic is a warm favourite to land a record-extending 10th Australian Open title despite entering the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas feeling stressed.
Another win for Sadowski-Synnott in Aspen
Another win for Sadowski-Synnott in Aspen
Wanaka's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has once again put in a clutch performance on an elite stage in world snowboarding, taking out the X Games slopestyle title in the United States.
Sea dog ready for new tricks
Sea dog ready for new tricks
Dunedin sailor Peter Nees says he has a lot to learn from his new sailing partner, 57 years his junior.
SUBSCRIBER
Can’t please all the people all the time
SUBSCRIBER
Can’t please all the people all the time
The moaning started as soon as the news landed.
SUBSCRIBER
Large Otago contingent in NZ squad for ‘revenge tour’
SUBSCRIBER
Large Otago contingent in NZ squad for ‘revenge tour’
They are calling it the revenge tour.
Coll joins King in last four in New York
Coll joins King in last four in New York
Paul Coll has joined fellow New Zealander Joelle King in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions at the Grand Central Station in New York.
Robinson returns to form in Italy
Robinson returns to form in Italy
Queenstown alpine ski racer Alice Robinson has rediscovered some good form in Italy.
Local crew one to watch at NZ Sunburst champs
Local crew one to watch at NZ Sunburst champs
Stand by for a burst of action on the Otago Harbour this weekend.
Traverse now a family affair
Traverse now a family affair
He shares a name with one of New Zealand’s greatest athletes, but he will have to go just a bit further than a mile.
King into semifinals in New York
King into semifinals in New York
Joelle King continues to turn back the clock.
Foxhunt coming to Cardrona
Foxhunt coming to Cardrona
The hunt will be on at Cardrona next month.
Sadowski-Synnott nails one long on list
Sadowski-Synnott nails one long on list
Wanaka superstar Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has ticked another one off the bucket list.
Coll’s win reflects the fact he is feeling good in mind, body
Coll’s win reflects the fact he is feeling good in mind, body
New Zealand professional Paul Coll is safely through to the quarterfinals of the Tournament of Champions at Grand Central Station in New York.
Swiss dream comes true for Sadowski-Synnott
Swiss dream comes true for Sadowski-Synnott
Wanaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott had soared to new heights, winning Switzerland's LAAX Open Slopestyle World Cup for the first time.
