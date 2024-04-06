Fairweather, coach finalists

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin Olympian Erika Fairweather and her coach, Lars Humer, have been named as finalists for the Swimming New Zealand awards. Fairweather is a finalist for both domestic and international swimmer of the year and Humer is a finalist for both domestic and international coach of the year. The winners will be announced during the finals sessions at the New Zealand swimming championships in Hawke’s Bay next week.