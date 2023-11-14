Fairweather, Deans in squad to contest world champs

Erika Fairweather. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Caitlin Deans. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago's Erika Fairweather and Caitlin Deans can look forward to the world aquatic championships in Doha early next year.

The duo, who competed at this year’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan in July, have been selected as part of an eight-strong Aquablacks squad, alongside Commonwealth Games champion Lewis Clareburt, Andrew Jeffcoat, Eve Thomas, Cameron Gray, Summer Osborne and Laticia-Leigh Transom.

The squad was unveiled following the final day of the world championship trials at the Northern Arena Invitational, in Auckland, at the weekend.

Dunedin coach Lars Humer was also selected as a coach, alongside Michael Weston and Mitch Nairn.

Fairweather, who won bronze in the 400m freestyle "race of the century" at the world championships this year, will compete in the women’s 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle in Doha in February next year.

She will also compete in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Deans will compete in the 1500m freestyle, where she placed 16th at this year’s event producing her second-fastest international time of her career.

On the final day of the world championships trails, Deans finished second in the women’s 800m freestyle final, going under the world championships qualifying time, finishing in 8min 36.95sec.

However, she will not race the event in Doha as Fairweather and Thomas also qualified.

Fellow Otago swimmers Ruby Heath (9min 00.84sec) and Emilia Finer (9min 08.64sec) finished third and fourth respectively in the same event.

Kane Follows (50.80sec) placed third in the men’s 100m freestyle and Esme Paterson (27.89sec) finished third in the women’s 50m butterfly.