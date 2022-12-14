Fairweather hot in her heat in Melbourne

Erika Fairweather celebrates winning her women’s 400m freestyle heat on day one of the Fina World Short Course Swimming Championships at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Erika Fairweather wasted no time making her mark on the world short-course championships in Melbourne yesterday.

The Otago star blitzed her heat of the 400m freestyle with a time of 3min 58.27sec.

It slashed 6sec off her New Zealand age group record, and 4sec off her Otago open record, while her 200m split of 1min 57.14sec was also an Otago age group record.

Fairweather, who turns 19 on the last day of the year, was the top qualifier for the final in the night session.

Fellow Neptune club swimmer Luan Grobbelaar also impressed in the Melbourne pool.

He clocked 1min 57.38sec in the 200m individual medley to shave 0.4sec off his personal best time and set an Otago open record, good enough for 23rd place.

Grobbelaar (20) saved his best for last, zooming home in the final 50m in a stunning 28.12sec.

He will be back in action in the 400m individual medley on Saturday.

- Two Otago age group records were broken at the Otago senior long-course championships at the weekend.

Alexandra swimmer Liam Rees clocked 1min 0.96sec in the 100m backstroke to become the first 15-year-old male in Otago to break the 1min 1sec barrier in the event.

He broke Stephen Borkin’s record of 1min 1.02sec, set back in 1998.

Neo Salomonsson (Kiwi) lowered his own Otago record in the 13 years 50m butterfly from 28.95sec — set at the club’s centenary challenge last month — to 28.67sec