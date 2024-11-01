Skip to main content
Dunedin
19
|
13
Saturday,
Sat,
21
December
Dec
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Leading riders confirmed for new event
They are coming.
SUBSCRIBER
Family, friends on sports figures' minds at this time of year
SUBSCRIBER
Family, friends on sports figures’ minds at this time of year
Southern sports figures will be far and wide this Christmas — but they will all be dreaming of success in 2025. The Otago Daily Times sports department asked some of them these three...
Cycling winners, hockey losers
Cycling winners, hockey losers
Cycling and canoeing are the big winners in the latest four-year cycle of High Performance Sport New Zealand funding.
Hall starts season with world cup bronze
Hall starts season with world cup bronze
Otago skiing great Adam Hall has chalked up another milestone.
Strong southern presence for champs
Strong southern presence for champs
There will be plenty of southerners on show when Dunedin hosts some of the best ice hockey players in the world next year.
SUBSCRIBER
Powerhouse Dunstan Arm again lead way for Otago crews
SUBSCRIBER
Powerhouse Dunstan Arm again lead way for Otago crews
Otago crews returned some good results in their final regatta before the Christmas break.
Otago duo in NZ team
Otago duo in NZ team
Jorja Gibbons (Queen’s High School) and Alexa Duff (Columba College) have been named in the New Zealand secondary schools athletics championships team.
Historic fifth in final for Li
Historic fifth in final for Li
New Zealand ice figure skater Yanhao (Dwayne) Li has had more record-breaking success.
SUBSCRIBER
Salomonsson claims seven more Otago titles
SUBSCRIBER
Salomonsson claims seven more Otago titles
What a weekend in the pool.
SUBSCRIBER
Laker's impressive 400m win among strong southern efforts
SUBSCRIBER
Laker’s impressive 400m win among strong southern efforts
Phoebe Laker is unstoppable.
Otago too good for rest but no match for Canterbury
Otago too good for rest but no match for Canterbury
There is no shame in being the best of the rest.
SUBSCRIBER
Otago Whatukura aim to load up trophy cabinet shelves
SUBSCRIBER
Otago Whatukura aim to load up trophy cabinet shelves
Otago Whatukura have put themselves in a good position to add some more silverware to the cabinet this weekend.
SUBSCRIBER
Laker in record form
SUBSCRIBER
Laker in record form
Phoebe Laker originally liked the idea of being an 800m runner.
Hundreds meet for Taurite Tū games
Hundreds meet for Taurite Tū games
An Ōtākou strength and exercise programme with a uniquely Māori kaupapa has flourished into a national movement.
Summer games held across city
Summer games held across city
A hint of sporting fever has hit Dunedin with the Regional Summer Games being held over the weekend.
Three rising stars sign to play ASB Classic
Three rising stars sign to play ASB Classic
The super talented trio of Jakub Mensik, Flavio Cobolli and Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard have signed up for January’s ASB Classic in Auckland.
Ten from Stampede in Ice Blacks for world champs in Dunedin
Ten from Stampede in Ice Blacks for world champs in Dunedin
The Ice Blacks do not have far to travel to their world tournament next year.
Avery reappointed
Avery reappointed
Olympian and five-time Commonwealth Games medallist Nigel Avery has been reappointed New Zealand chef de mission.
SUBSCRIBER
Multisport event in jeopardy
SUBSCRIBER
Multisport event in jeopardy
Challenge Wānaka may fold if it does not get more entries, closing the chapter on one of the country’s biggest multisport events.
SUBSCRIBER
Countback win for Southern Lakes
SUBSCRIBER
Countback win for Southern Lakes
Otago, North Otago, Southland and Southern Lakes competed in a round-robin format for the first leg of the Margaret Rennie Trophy at the weekend.
