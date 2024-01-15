Farr shocked to land second title

Taranaki surfer Daniel Farr gets the champion’s carry after winning the New Zealand men’s championship at St Clair on Saturday afternoon. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

There were two dramatic stories to tell after the final day of the New Zealand championships in Dunedin on Saturday.

Taranaki surfer Daniel Farr claimed his second men’s title by the closest margin in the history of the event, while rising Raglan star Maya Mateja, 15, stunned the field in the open women’s division.

The final day attracted a large crowd to St Clair Beach to make the most of the 30°C-plus temperatures and clean 1m waves.

Farr posted a 16.50-point heat total to claim the men’s title.

The 24-year-old tied with Piha surfer Dune Kennings but won by way of having the highest single wave score of a 9.0 against Kennings’ 8.5-point ride.

"Yeah, that was an intense final — what a way to win it," a shocked Farr said.

"When I got that 9.0-point ride, I was extremely stoked. I landed that last turn and I knew I needed to.

"I was happy with a nine but to see Dune come out with two 8.5-point rides and hearing that for the last seven or eight minutes of the final was nerve-racking.

"It just made me nervous and I was stressing out but it worked out in my favour by the end of the final."

Kennings had to settle for second but not before the ocean dished up one last opportunity to retain his title with less than 30 seconds remaining.

He required an 8.51 for the victory but came up short with a 7.0-point ride with a series of turns on his forehand.

Farr captured his first New Zealand title at Westport two years ago, and becomes the 11th surfer in the 61-year history of the event to claim more than one title.

"I said before I came down here, talking to my mates and family, ‘shall we go No 2’, and it happened.

"It worked out in my favour. I got the right waves and God blessed me with the ability to surf well on them. To make it two is unreal."

Finishing third was eight-time champion Billy Stairmand (Raglan), who could not find a rhythm with the ocean.

Mateja became the third-youngest winner of the women’s crown, finishing with a 12.90-point heat total for the win.

"I prepared for this event to win but all the girls were ripping and I honestly didn’t know whether I was capable," she said.

Mateja first got a sniff of the title when she posted a 7.10-point ride to get close to Christchurch surfer Estella Hungerford, who got off to an early start with a 6.9.

"I thought that was a good score and maybe I can do it."

Mateja added a 5.80-point ride to jump Hungerford for first.

"I started to get nervous then, but the ocean went quiet. I could hear my friends screaming from the shore.

"The first thing I did was talk to Dad back at Raglan. He was so happy, and I also got a long message from Mum in Mexico but my phone went flat and I didn’t get a chance to read the whole message."

Hungerford finished the final in second place, her career-best result.

Raglan 13-year-old Alani Morse was third.

Earlier in the day, Kennings and Caleb Cutmore (Raglan) eliminated Elliot Paerata-Reid (Piha) and Dunedin’s final hope, Reuben Peyroux.

In the second semifinal, Stairmand and Farr eliminated Taylor Hutchison (Raglan) and Spencer Rowson (Taranaki).

In the women’s division, Morse and Brie Bennett (Raglan) defeated Saffi Vette (Gisborne) and Jaya Reardon (Dunedin) in the first semifinal, and Mateja and Hungerford defeated Piha duo Leia Millar and Liv Haysom.

