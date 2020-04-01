Skip to main content
Fight centre ready to give it all it’s got
The Otago Fight Centre is not ready to tap out yet.
ARL team works to enhance home viewer experience
ARL team works to enhance home viewer experience
Dunedin businessman Ian Taylor and some of his Animation Research Ltd staff will head to Forsyth Barr Stadium next week to start work on ways to help viewers at home when watching a game at a...
Otago sports groups to co-operate on cautious return to playing
Otago sports groups to co-operate on cautious return to playing
Otago sporting organisations are banding together to have a co-ordinated return to the playing field and any thoughts of pulling the boots on in a couple of weeks should be binned.
Appeal to help children into sport
Appeal to help children into sport
Every one of us is missing out on the sporting experience at the moment but some children may never get the chance to get on the field or run on to the court.
Bronze ‘curse’ no barrier to award
Bronze ‘curse’ no barrier to award
A switch alley oop double misty 1080?
Professional sport to return at Alert Level 2
Professional sport to return at Alert Level 2
A move to Alert Level 2 will bring good news for sports fans.
Support package of $25m to aid clubs, organisations
Support package of $25m to aid clubs, organisations
Sport New Zealand has announced a further $25million short-term relief package for sport clubs and organisations.
Award caps off stellar year for Robinson
Award caps off stellar year for Robinson
Imagine what Alice Robinson could do on two good knees.
'Game of Thrones' actor sets deadlift world record
'Game of Thrones' actor sets deadlift world record
Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor's Power Gym in Iceland.
Awards show must go on
Awards show must go on
There is no glitzy night out but the Otago sports awards will live on.
Decisions about school winter sport up in the air
Decisions about school winter sport up in the air
School sport is in a holding pattern.
Financial assistance in pipeline for clubs
Financial assistance in pipeline for clubs
Help is on the way for struggling sports clubs.
Closed doors will not mean empty
Closed doors will not mean empty
So how closed are these closed doors going to be?
Esports gaining national recognition
Esports gaining national recognition
New Zealand's national esports body says the industry is "about to explode", as Covid-19 restrictions flatten its competitors in the sporting world.
Flights and more flights all in vain
Flights and more flights all in vain
Dunedin firefighter Joe Dobson is trying to get to the Olympics — but sickness and health are getting in the way.
Clubs likely lose out on millions — Snedden
Clubs likely lose out on millions — Snedden
About $150million worth of funding for sport is at risk.
No sport to be played at level 3
No sport to be played at level 3
Sports Minister Grant Robertson has revealed that there will be no sport played in New Zealand at alert level 3.
Many Otago sports bodies making use of wage subsidy scheme
Many Otago sports bodies making use of wage subsidy scheme
Sporting organisations around Otago are looking within, applying for the wage subsidy and changing to suit the landscape in which they have found themselves.
Turf closed
Turf closed
It may be flat, smooth and green and the only real hockey surface in town, but the turf at the McMillan Centre can not be used.
China bans events to curb second Covid-19 wave
China bans events to curb second Covid-19 wave
Sports bodies in China have been banned from organising events that will draw large crowds.
