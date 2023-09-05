Freeski titles to Tabanelli, Landroe

Italian freeskier Flora Tabanelli stole the limelight yesterday on the final day of the park and pipe junior world championships as part of the Winter Games.

There were plenty of impressive tricks on display as the big air finals were held at Cardrona.

Linshan Han, of China, was initially the one to beat in the women’s freeski after stomping a double cork 1080 mute grab on her first run, but Tabanelli — who had earlier won silver in slopestyle — answered back swiftly with her own massive double cork 1080 rotation.

Combined with her first-run score, she was crowned champion with Han second and Ruyi Yang, of China, third.

The men’s freeski finals were dominated by Norwegian star Leo Landroe.

Claiming the two highest scores of the day, he was untouchable from the moment he dropped into run one, adding gold to the bronze he won in slopestyle.

"It was so much fun to ski today," Landroe said.

"I am super happy. Landing the triple cork 1800 mute grab was my favourite trick, and today was just the third time I have ever done this trick."

The men’s freeski podium was rounded out by Canadian Matthew Lepine and Fadri Rhyner, of Switzerland.

The snowboarders were next to drop in for their big air finals.

Canadian Emeraude Maheux was crowned the junior women’s champion despite going into the finals as the sixth overall qualifier of 12.

The 17-year-old landed a big switch backside 720 Weddle on her first run, and added a frontside double cork Indy to soar to the gold medal.

South Korean Eun Seoung You was second and Kiara Morii, of Japan, third.

Japanese boarder Taiga Hasegawa, the overall men’s snowboard big air world champion, dominated the junior men’s competition, starring in run one with a near-perfect cab 1620 frontside grab that scored 92.

New Zealander Rocco Jamieson briefly held top spot after the second of three runs and finished with silver, the biggest result of his fledgling career. Italian Ian Matteoli was third.

