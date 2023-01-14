Frenchman breaks title drought at ASB Classic

Richard Gasquet wins first ATP Tour title since 2018.

Richard Gasquet has won the ASB Classic final in his first appearance at the Auckland tennis tournament.

At 36-years-old the veteran Frenchman became the oldest men's champion in the 66-year history of the event when he defeated Auckland-raised second seed Cameron Norrie 4-6 6-4 6-4 to claim his first ATP tour title since 2018.

It was Norrie's first loss of 2023.

Under sunny skies at the Stanley Street courts, Norrie began his charge to go one better than he did in 2019 and finally lift the trophy for the tournament he had attended as a young fan.

But it wasn't to be.

Norrie and Gasquet had never played before and Norrie was dominant in taking the first set against the man who was making his Auckland debut after 20 years on the tour.

Gasquet had the upper hand in the second set taking a 4-2 lead before eventually winning 6-4.

As the skies darkened, Norrie fought hard to take a 4-1 lead in the deciding set and his thoughts must have turned to his first game of the tournament which was forced indoors late in the third set.

However, Gasquet would use his experience to keep Norrie at bay and become the second Frenchman to win the title following Ugo Humbert who was the last winner in 2020.

The top doubles seeds Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic won the final in a tiebreaker over Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.