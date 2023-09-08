Gauff into final after protest-delayed match

American Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 7-5 to reach her first US Open final after the match was halted for nearly an hour when an environmental activist glued his feet to the floor of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff, who had beaten Muchova in the Cincinnati final last month to claim the biggest title of her career, fed off the energy of the home crowd to get past the Czech once again on Thursday.

"Some of those points, it was so loud and I don't know if my ears are going to be okay," Gauff said. "I grew up watching this tournament so much so it means a lot to me to be in the final. A lot to celebrate but the job is not done."

Gauff, the sixth seed, will next face the winner of the other semi-final between compatriot Madison Keys and Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Coco Gauff celebrates after winning her semi final match against Karolina Muchova. Photo: Reuters

The match was delayed by roughly 50 minutes early in the second set due to a protest by four spectators.

The USTA said three of the four were escorted out of the stadium without incident but a fourth "affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl".

Gauff swept the first three games of the opening set and broke her opponent again in the sixth.

Muchova, this year's Roland Garros runner-up, capitalised on some mistakes by the 19-year-old and broke straight back in the seventh, raising her level from there to break Gauff again in the ninth.

The Czech's good work went to waste, however, as she committed a trio of unforced errors in the 10th game, allowing Gauff to break to love and take the set.

The protest held up the match by nearly an hour. Photo: Jack Ciapciak/social media via Reuters

After a routine hold by Gauff to open the second set, shouts were heard from high up in the stands and both players sat on their benches as security staff members quickly moved to quell the disruption.

As the delay stretched on both players left the court as police officers surrounded the remaining protester before removing him from the venue with his hands behind his back.

Several major sporting events have been targeted by climate groups this year. 'Just Stop Oil' protesters interrupted play at Wimbledon in July, releasing orange ticker-tape mixed with jigsaw puzzle pieces during matches.

After the players returned they warmed up again on court before resuming play, neither appearing rattled by the incident.

Muchova double-faulted to help Gauff break in the eighth game but saved match point in the next game before breaking the American’s serve to keep the match going.

Muchova saved four more match points in the 12th game but Gauff would not be denied, surviving a 40-shot rally on the penultimate point with a forehand winner before cheering with delight as her opponent sent a backhand past the baseline on the sixth match point.

Alcaraz confident

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz vanquished Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to complete an all-star US Open men's semi-final line-up that features three Flushing Meadows champions and a big-hitting American wildcard.

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 winner, overcame brutal heat and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-3 6-4 to set up a Friday meeting with defending champion Alcaraz.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic and 20-year-old Ben Shelton booked their spots on Tuesday.

A clash between the last two US Open winners Alcaraz and Medvedev is an obvious attraction but Djokovic and Shelton is perhaps the more intriguing - the 23-times Grand Slam winner going up against the fearless Shelton, who has said his approach will be to close his eyes and swing away.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat German Alexander Zverev in straight sets. Photo: Reuters

On another steamy hot day with temperatures in the mid-90s Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) Medvedev was better able deal with the stifling humidity and heat inside Arthur Ashe Stadium than eighth seed Rublev to make the Flushing Meadows semi-finals for the fourth time in five years.

Despite getting the victory, Medvedev was not happy about playing in such difficult conditions, complaining into the camera in the third set: "You cannot imagine, one player is going to die and then they're going to see."

By the time Alcaraz and Zverev appeared on Arthur Ashe for the late match, much of the sting had been taken out of the brutal conditions that Medvedev and Rublev faced.

Still, there were concerns about how prepared Zverev would be to challenge the energetic Alcaraz after playing the longest match of the tournament - a nearly five hour, five-set marathon in punishing conditions on Monday against Jannik Sinner.

German Zverev, a US Open finalist in 2020, showed up ready to fight but after some initial resistance the tank emptied and it was a straightforward win for Alcaraz in the end.

The Spaniard had only four break point chances through the entire contest but made each one of them count in a brilliant display.

"I'm feeling really comfortable playing in this court, playing here in New York," said Alcaraz.

"I'm showing my best level in New York. Here I am feeling good physically, feeling strong enough mentally so I think I am ready to play a great battle against Medvedev."