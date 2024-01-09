Gisby claims 40th title after strong finish

Surfer John Gisby at St Clair yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

It was lucky No. 40 for John Gisby (Gisborne) when he claimed the over-70 men’s division at the national surfing championships at St Clair Beach yesterday.

It is the first time the division has been contested at the nationals, added after demand from the older generation of New Zealand surfers.

Upon hearing of the addition, Gisby was one of the first to enter the event early in December as he sought a 40th national title.

The action was played out in good 1.0m waves with clean conditions prevailing in the morning and light onshore winds in the afternoon.

Gisby made a slow start to the final as fellow Gisborne surfer Ben Hutchings, 78, raced away with a 6.7-point ride to take an early lead.

However, Gisby came back to end the final on 13.5 points to secure the title.

Gisby’s good friend and travelling companion, Ross Moodie, was second in the final after a late 5.15-point ride that edged him past Hutchings who finished third.

Westport surfer Jai Wybrow was a standout for the second day in a row surfing through to the final of the over-30 men’s division and going on to post an emphatic victory with a 15.85-point heat total.

His finals performance was capped off with an 8.85-point ride for a series of critical forehand turns towards the end of the heat.

Dunedin surfer Dane Robertson made a late charge of his own with an 8.25-point ride but was left in second.

Papamoa surfer Reuben Woods could not back up his title in the over-40 men’s division and had to settle for third

Woods earlier won a hotly contested over-40 men’s division edging out Taranaki’s Jarred Hancox in the final exchange of the heat.

With the last two waves being ridden and the hooter sounded, it was Hancox who leap-frogged into the lead with a 7.15-point ride.

However, Woods’ final score came in at 6.8 points to go back into the lead and add a second national title to his name — 13.95 v 13.70.

Dunedin surfers Craig Higgins and Luke Murphy finished in third and fourth place respectively.

Lyndon Fairbairn won the over-50 men’s division for Dunedin.

Fairbairn was joined in the final by fellow South Coast Boardriders Club members Lee Morris and Richard Ayson, along with Matt Groube, of Pauanui.

Fairburn posted a 10.60-point total to win the final after Groube incurred an interference midway through the heat to drop from first to third. Ayson jumped to second while Morris finished in fourth place.

Raglan’s Geoff Hutchison won his fifth national title in the over-60 men’s division.

The final was another nail-biter, Hutchison getting a last minute six-point ride to jump from third to first and drop Barry McCullouch (Tai) back to second after leading for almost 25 minutes in search of his first national title. Jack Griffiths (Auckland) finished in third ahead of Neill Robb (Christchurch) in fourth.

Dunedin surfer Ang Reardon claimed the over-40 women’s division with a 8.25-point heat total in the final.

Raglan’s Kiri Binnersley won the over-30 women’s division with Lucy Te Moananui (Kaikoura) finishing runner-up.