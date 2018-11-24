Gruelling stage-race becoming popular worldwide

A strong international pack will line up when the Pioneer Mountain Bike race begins tomorrow.

About half of the field will be from offshore in the third edition of the 450km six-day event, which begins and finishes in Queenstown. Organisers announced a revamp of the course late last year so Alexandra, Bannockburn and Arrowtown will host stages next week.

Although the course will offer some breathtaking scenery, the trek features 15,500m of tough climbing over the five stages. Competitors will be in for a brutal day on Thursday which involves a merciless climb up Bannockburn’s Carricktown Trail.

Teams of two riders take part and have to be within two minutes of each other throughout the race. Times are taken on the second rider.

Alexandra’s James Williamson will be defending the Pioneer title alongside teammate Scott Lyttle. Local insight may be crucial for Williamson, especially on the 101km second stage beginning in Alexandra.

Resort mountain bike royalty Kate Fluker and Mark "Willy" Williams will also be chasing a three-peat. The pair were mixed category winners in the first two editions of the two-person team race.

In the last race, early last year, they were also fifth overall.

This time, the course starts with a prologue on Coronet Peak skifield on Sunday, followed by a 69km race on Monday taking in local backcountry like Ben Lomond Station and Seven Mile.

Then, after three days around Central Otago, the race finishes in Queenstown next Friday.

Along with local knowledge in the pair’s favour, Williams had a hand in designing the course in his capacity as Queenstown Trails Trust chief executive.

The pair, who have also competed together in South Africa, believe their teamwork stands them in good stead.

"You’ve got to know each other well enough that you know when your partner’s suffering, and you do everything you can to help them through that," Williams said.

"And without doubt, there’ll be a stage in the race where Kate will have a flat spot and I’ll have to drag her through, and I’ll have a flat spot and she’ll drag me through.

"I think a lot of teams capitulate because they end up racing each other, whereas we’re just constantly helping each other."Williams said they just ran their own race.

"You watch teams go out from the start line like a rocket, then halfway through the stage you catch them up, and by the end of the stage they’re gone.

Asked to sum up Fluker, Williams said: "She’s very talented, really strong and mentally very determined. The best thing is she’s pretty hard to put down, especially when she gets this thing called ‘the rage’ — it’s like this inner beast comes out."

Fluker (31) said Williams (45), who is called "old dad" by the biking fraternity, "could completely take off and leave me, but he really does look after me and makes the whole experience really fun". The Pioneer race is becoming one of the big events on the worldwide stage-race calendar.

A record 300-plus teams have entered this year.

