Dunedin
13
|
7
Friday,
Fri,
2
December
Dec
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Other Sport
Halberg a ‘very special and very unassuming guy’
New Zealand has lost one of its greatest athletes.
Hard work pays off for Misaki
Hard work pays off for Misaki
Eighteen months ago, Misaki Joe nearly had to give up figure skating.
Jones closing on record of six titles
Jones closing on record of six titles
Defending champion Daniel Jones is looking forward to enjoying a couple of cold ones at The Moose after tomorrow’s 60km Kepler Challenge mountain run in Te Anau.
Telling people’s stories privilege for new reporter
Telling people’s stories privilege for new reporter
Sport is all about making dreams come true.
Black Sox start Cup with tight win, loss
Black Sox start Cup with tight win, loss
New Zealand beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in its opening match at the men's softball World Cup in Auckland on Saturday, but was brought back down to earth with a heavy loss to the United States in...
Taieri bounces back to win open pairs title
Taieri bounces back to win open pairs title
The Taieri pairing of Barbara Archer and Jan Hall soaked up the pressure and turned it on their opponents in the final three ends to win the Bowls Dunedin open women’s pairs at the St Clair Bowling...
Black Sox beat Czech Republic in World Cup opener
Black Sox beat Czech Republic in World Cup opener
New Zealand have beaten the Czech Republic 3-1 in their opening match at the men's softball World Cup in Auckland.
SUBSCRIBER
The Last Word in sport is back
SUBSCRIBER
The Last Word in sport is back
Hello there!
Swing, batter, swing
Swing, batter, swing
The Softball World Cup starts in Auckland tomorrow.
Having a go — schools tournament a showcase of talent
Having a go — schools tournament a showcase of talent
Plenty of sports were on offer at the Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association junior have-a-go tournament this week.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin club to fore in NZ team
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin club to fore in NZ team
One Dunedin club has chipped in almost a quarter of the New Zealand team that will contest the world short-course championships in Melbourne next month.
Secondary sport: 23 November
Secondary sport: 23 November
The end of the school year is nigh.
Many inspiring tales from marathon runners
Many inspiring tales from marathon runners
There were inspirational stories to be found everywhere in the Wakatipu on Saturday during the first Queenstown Marathon in two years.
Gore man takes national snooker champs
Gore man takes national snooker champs
Two previous champions have battled it out in Gore to find this year’s national snooker title winner, with Gore’s Shannon Swain prevailing.
SUBSCRIBER
Andy Bay, Balmacewen best in pre-Christmas competition
SUBSCRIBER
Andy Bay, Balmacewen best in pre-Christmas competition
Andy Bay and Balmacewen scored resounding wins in the new Dunedin competition on Saturday.
King reaches final
King reaches final
New Zealand's world No 5 Joelle King is into a second PSA World Tour final.
Duff shatters age-group javelin mark
Duff shatters age-group javelin mark
Alexa Duff smashed the women’s 15 javelin standard in competition at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday.
Bashing good time
Bashing good time
Matthew Russell of the Otago Wheelanders makes a catch as team-mate Nick Robertson and Mike Todd of the invitation team look on during yesterday’s Bash wheelchair rugby tournament at Dunedin’s Edgar Centre yesterday.
Peeling rubber
Peeling rubber
Driver Steven Thompson guns his Ford Escort during the Otago Sports Car Club’s Three Mile Hill climb.
Endurance title won with a slick move
Endurance title won with a slick move
It was a big weekend on the Briggs and Stratton for Dunedin karter Arron Black.
