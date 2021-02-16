Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Halberg awards postponed

    1. Sport
    2. Other Sport

    Tom Walsh
    Tom Walsh was last year's Halberg award winner. Photo: NZ Herald
    The Halberg Foundation has been forced postpone its annual awards night.

    A special decade champion event, celebrating New Zealand's sporting achievements from the past 10 years, was due to be held in Auckland on Thursday.

    But due to Auckland being under alert level 3 restrictions until at least midnight Wednesday the Foundation is unable to hold the ceremony.

    "We continue to work with our broadcast partner Sky Sport on reshaping the televised awards ceremony which will now take place at a later date, so that we can announce and honour the decade champions," the Halberg Foundation said in a statement.

    "While we are disappointed, we are unable to hold the live event, we support any decisions that protect the health and safety of all New Zealanders."

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter