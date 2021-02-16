Halberg awards postponed

Tom Walsh was last year's Halberg award winner. Photo: NZ Herald

The Halberg Foundation has been forced postpone its annual awards night.

A special decade champion event, celebrating New Zealand's sporting achievements from the past 10 years, was due to be held in Auckland on Thursday.

But due to Auckland being under alert level 3 restrictions until at least midnight Wednesday the Foundation is unable to hold the ceremony.

"We continue to work with our broadcast partner Sky Sport on reshaping the televised awards ceremony which will now take place at a later date, so that we can announce and honour the decade champions," the Halberg Foundation said in a statement.

"While we are disappointed, we are unable to hold the live event, we support any decisions that protect the health and safety of all New Zealanders."