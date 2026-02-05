Other Sport

Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBER
Hall stoked to rep ‘good old Taieri’
Adam Hall is no stranger to what lies ahead.
Wind gust sparked 'horrific' SailGP crash
Investigators say a wind surge triggered the Black Foils crash with Team France at nearly 90km/h in Auckland.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Taieri representatives collect wins at International Track Meet
Jorja Gibbons put her foot down and never let up.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Dunstan club shines across categories
Henry Clatworthy, Matt O’Meara, Charlie Manser and Harry Lightfoot are a winning combination.
Both races gripping in 20th Challenge
Twenty years of Challenge Wanaka action culminated in two dramatic premier races on Saturday.
Walker rides to Oceania victory
New Zealand Olympian Leila Walker started her 2026 season on a winning note by defending her elite women’s title at the Oceania championships in Brisbane yesterday.
Harrington into halfpipe final after Melville Ives takes brutal fall
Ben Harrington has qualified for the men's freeski halfpipe final after a tense finish to the second run at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Golden day for Dunstan crews at national champs
Dunstan have banked gold.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
‘Loose but lit’ runs put Kiwi into final
Kiwi Mischa Thomas has qualified for the women’s freeski halfpipe final, putting down two clean runs to secure her spot.
Spain finally on the board
Oriol Cardona Coll won Spain's first Winter Olympics gold medal for 54 years as he claimed victory in the men's sprint in the inaugural ski mountaineering event yesterday.
Mischa Tomas makes halfpipe final
Auckland freeskier Mischa Thomas has qualified for the final of the halfpipe at the Winter Olympics in Italy.
Zoi’s tally adds up to ‘pretty crazy stat’
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott - the world’s most decorated Winter Olympic snowboarder.
German about to reach bucket list goal
Frederic Funk did his first triathlon at the age of 5 and has been a popular member of the ironman community in recent years. The German answers some questions as he prepares to take part in...
Top qualifier Menzies ‘super bummed’ with seventh place
New Zealand snowboarder Dane Menzies registered a top-10 finish in his debut at the Winter Olympics.
Sadowski-Synnott ‘so happy it’s over’
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is looking forward to putting her feet up.
'I'm just proud': Zoi wins silver and makes history
Wānaka's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won another silver at the Milano Cortina Games, making her the world's most decorated Olympic snowboarder and NZ's most successful Winter Olympian.
Harrington reflects on ‘crazy journey’
Luca Harrington has opened up on the sacrifices it took for him to reach his Winter Olympic dream.
'Honoured to be here': Harrington 6th in big air final
Wānaka's Luca Harrington has finished sixth in the men’s freeski big air final at the Winter Olympics in Italy.
Too snowy for Zoi: Snowboard final postponed
Organisers have postponed the women's snowboard slopestyle medal event at the Milano Cortina Olympics featuring Wānaka's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott due to heavy snow.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Docherty making one-off club season count
Logan Docherty has written several chapters throughout his rowing career.
