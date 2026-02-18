Harrington 6th in freeski big air final

Luca Harrington in action during his second round. Photo: Reuters

Wānaka's Luca Harrington has finished sixth in the men’s freeski big air final at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

The 21-year-old skier produced two massive jumps through challenging conditions to finish with an overall score of 160.50 this morning (NZ time).

It was a massive final - which was delayed due to poor weather and snow pelted the Livigno Snowpark throughout the event – with the top seven scoring in the 90s across their three runs.

Norwegian Tormod Frostad won gold, American Mac Forehand took silver and Austrian Matej Svancer rounded out with bronze.

From left: Mac Forehand, Tormod Frostad and Matej Svancer take a selfie on the podium. Photo: Reuters

Commentators called it the final “undoubtedly the biggest big air competition we have ever seen,’’ with Frostad and Forehand scoring 98.50 and 98.25, respectively, on their final jumps.

Dropping in eighth, Harrington jumped to the top of the standings showing beautiful control to land a switch right triple double grab with a score of 94 in his first run.

But he crashed his landing on the second, scoring 25.75.

Scores are taken from skiers best two of three runs - meaning Harrington needed a big score in the final run to jump into medal contention.

He just skidded his landing on his right triple 19 on the final run for a score of 66.50 to finish outside of podium contention.

Harrington, who is the 2025 big air world champion, already won bronze in the men’s freeski slopestyle at Milano Cortina.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott’s defence of her women’s snowboard slopestyle title has been postponed due to bad weather in Livigno.

The Wānaka's snowboarder was the top qualifier for the final, which was scheduled to get under way about 1am today (NZ time).

It has been rescheduled for 2.30am on Thursday.