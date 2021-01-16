Haul of medals, titles for southern club

Southern Speed Skating Club competitors (from left) Hadley Beech, Brett McCormack and Mark McCormack celebrate with their prizes from the recent national championships. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Southern trio have had a successful time on the speed skating track.

The Southern Speed Skating Club returned from the national championships held earlier this month in Whanganui with 25 medals.

That helped it finish third in the overall club standings.

Hadley Beech, Mark McCormack and Brett McCormack, who also coaches the team, delivered the impressive results.

Beech claimed five titles in the senior men’s grade.

That included three in the road race — 200m time trial, 500m and 1000m — as well two in the flat track — 800m and 10km open.

He also added four second places.

Mark McCormack won two senior men’s titles of his own in the 1000m road race and the 1500m flat track.

He also achieved four other placings.

Brett McCormack won three masters titles in the 1000m and 5km points road races, as well as the 3000m flat track.

He also claimed three second places and was third in the open marathon 42km race.

They also won the senior men’s road relay, which the club last won in 1990 — a team Brett was part of.

They finished third in the flat relay.