Highlanders turn to the fountain of youth

King Charles is animated as he watches a race on day five of the Royal Ascot meeting this week. Queen Camilla and Lady Gabriella Kingston also enjoy the action. Charles and Camilla secured their first win at Royal Ascot when Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes earlier in the meeting. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Old enough ...

The Highlanders really are going all-in on the youth revolution.

And we should all be excited about that.

These are well-established facts: the Highlanders are not awash with cash; New Zealand rugby players are famously reluctant to relocate; you can only fly in so much international talent; and the NPC is no longer a place for proven Super Rugby-level players but effectively a development competition.

So, the LANDERS (why does that annoy people so?) simply cannot expect to magically assemble a champion team, or even a team that can be really competitive at the top end, without doing things a little differently.

The early evidence of the worth of the Highlanders’ academy, and the pathway the club is putting in place for some youngsters, is highly promising.

Fabian Holland and Cam Millar have not looked out of place at all in Super Rugby, and some of the fresh faces running around with the senior squad do seem to have a whiff of the X-factor about them.

There is also a palpable sense of excitement from the region to see "our boys" getting a chance.

One word of caution is from the last time the Highlanders went sort of heavy on the "locals first" idea. That was back in 2007, when there was actually a Super Rugby draft — not televised or even transparent, but a proper opportunity to spread the wealth.

The Highlanders had drafted 48 players in 11 years but decided to abandon the draft where possible, and promote from within.

It was a nice idea then but eventually abandoned.

Still, confirmation this week the Highlanders are having a big clean-out of players, and fast-tracking some young men, is no reason to be concerned.

... and good enough

There is clearly talent in these young bucks.

Youthful enthusiasm. Fitness and strength. Confidence.

All of them have been training with the Highlanders anyway, so they know a lot about the club and the people who run it.

You might expect them to have eyes like saucers and cheeks of a tomato shade when they join relative veterans like Billy Harmon and Ethan de Groot but I suspect they will fit in seamlessly.

They can be a different breed, kids these days. They may not instantly have the resilience of older generations but you might find they flourish if given the sort of feedback they need.

And, while of course there is no guarantee all of them will go on to become superstars, if they get some time and patience and the right coaching, anything is possible.

Here’s our updated projection of what a Highlanders team might look like in 2024 (knowing more players are to be signed):

Sam Gilbert, Jonah Lowe, Jake Te Hiwi, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon, Sean Withy, Fabian Holland, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Will Tucker, Oliver Haig, Nathan Hastie, Ajay Faleafaga, Martin Bogado.

Will that team win the title next year? No. But it could be fun to watch.

Specialist role

My thanks to reader Stewart Robertson for some timely analysis as we prepare for the first All Blacks test of the season.

Stewart thinks the non-selection of Shaun Stevenson and the ongoing suggestion of Will Jordan playing on the wing are worrying signs that World Cup failure awaits.

He argues the All Blacks had a specialist fullback at all three victorious World Cup campaigns — John Gallagher (1987), Israel Dagg (2011) and our beloved Ben Smith (2015) — and came within a whisker in 1995 with Glen Osborne at the back.

Mojave King, son of Otago Nuggets great Leonard, was taken in the second round of last week’s NBA draft, bound for the Indiana Pacers.

But when things have gone wrong, oof.

John Timu from wing to fullback in 1991? Jeff Wilson to fullback in 1999? Beauden Barrett at fullback instead of Ben Smith in 2019?

Stewart is concerned a trend is continuing as he says first five Damian McKenzie has 22 test starts in the No 15 jersey, playmaker Barrett has 17, and brother Jordie had 25 before seemingly settling as a second five.

"Why do AB coaches have such a long history of stuffing up fullbacks?" Stewart writes.

"Fullback is a specialist position and the All Blacks will need two at the World Cup. Foz must take the in-form Jordan and Stevenson at 15s, or I fear it’s four more years."

The final countdown

Wow. Just 19 days until the Fifa Women’s World Cup explodes into action.

The Last Word is taking a week off but cannot wait to get back and think about this extraordinary opportunity for women’s sport.

Tickets are reasonable. Buy them.

Royal dynasty

How cool to see Mojave King, son of Otago Nuggets great Leonard, taken in the second round of the NBA draft, bound for the Indiana Pacers.

I know — if only it had been to the Denver Nuggets.

People love to hassle me for eventually making everything about my home town ... and yes there is an Oamaru link to Mojave. He represented North Otago at under-15 level.

Relation of the week

Speaking of North Otago, I have meaning to highlight this potential link to former Highlanders’ first five turned Kurow talisman Hayden Parker.

Some time ago, a reader sent me a letter. He or she had been reading about the great British soldier and statesman, Field Marshal Horatio Herbert Kitchener.

It seems Kitchener visited New Zealand in 1910 and spent a few days at the Hakataramea sheep of his sister and her husband, Frances and Harry Parker.

I could ask Hayden Parker — who is not known as "Kitchener" but instead carries the slightly odd "Quasi" nickname — to check the family tree but he is too busy trying to work out how to stop my rampant Valley club from winning the Citizens Shield.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz