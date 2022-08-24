Hudson retains her ANC slalom series title

Piera Hudson at Coronet Peak yesterday. Photo: Snow Sports NZ

Piera Hudson successfully defended her yellow bib at the FIS Australia New Zealand Cup slalom series at Coronet Peak yesterday.

The Hawke’s Bay skier was the top Kiwi or Australian athlete across the two-day series.

"It’s great to win it and to defend my title," Hudson said.

"It has been a few years since we have been able to hold these races due to Covid-19, so it’s nice to have them back."

The achievement means Hudson (26) has qualified for a starting position on the World Cup slalom circuit for this coming northern hemisphere season.

"For me, going into the northern hemisphere season, it means I have secured my own spot on the world cup tour.

"I can start in bib 31 at Nor-Ams and Europa Cups and it also helps with my budget, as I get free accommodation at certain races.

"It really helps out, which is great."

Auckland skier Mikayla Smyth (17) was the fastest under-18 athlete from any nation competing in the ANC slalom, indicating the New Zealand talent pathway is deep in slalom ski racing.

The series will continue on Saturday with two super G races, followed by two giant slalom races on Sunday and Monday as the opening events of the Winter Games.