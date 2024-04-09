Ice Blacks fourth after finishing with win

New Zealand finished on a bright note at their women’s world championship tournament in Turkey yesterday.

The Ice Ferns capped a highly promising week at the division two, group B world championships with a 2-1 win over Hong Kong.

It followed their 14-0 win over South Africa, a gutsy 2-1 loss to the host nation, a 4-0 loss to Australia, and a first-up 5-1 loss to South Korea, and ensured they finished fourth in the six-team tournament.

It was 0-0 after the first period against Hong Kong.

That was perhaps fortunate for the Ice Ferns as they had three players serve two-minute penalties — one for tripping, one for slashing and one for an illegal hit.

US-based forward Katya Blong continued her excellent week in Turkey by opening the scoring in the second period, assisted by Auckland Steel forwards Lily Hansen and Anjali Mulari.

The lead was wiped out just a couple of minutes before the end of the second period when Charleen Wong scored for Hong Kong.

The clock ticked down in the third before, at the 57min 27sec mark, the Ice Ferns celebrated one of the great moments in their history.

Wakatipu Wild defender Caitlin Hollyer scored the winning goal on the assists from Mulari and Dunedin Thunder forward Abbey Heale.

New Zealand produced 31 shots to Hong Kong’s 10, so deserved the victory.

Blong finished tied for fifth in scoring at the tournament with eight points (four goals, four assists) in five games.

Hansen (three goals, three assists) and Mulari (two goals, four assists) each had six points.

Hollyer was named New Zealand MVP based on votes from coaches.

South Korea won the tournament based on final standings. Australia secured the silver medal and Hong Kong bronze.