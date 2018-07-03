Ironman Bozzone badly hurt after hit by truck

Terenzo Bozzone winning the Ironman Western Australia in Perth last year. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Ironman great Terenzo Bozzone has been seriously injured after being hit by a truck in Kumeu, north of Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Waitakere Rd at 2.20pm today.

The road was closed between Boord Cres and Hanham Rd and reopened at 6.30pm.

Bozzone was born in South Africa but later moved to New Zealand.

After finishing school he won the 2001 and 2002 Junior Men's Elite Duathlon World Championship and the 2002 and 2003 Junior Men's Elite Triathlon World Championship.

Bozzone has won 37 international titles, which includes 23 Ironman 70.3 or half-Ironman distance triathlon titles.

An Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman said she could not confirm Bozzone had been admitted to the hospital, nor provide a status update, citing privacy concerns.