Italians make champs their own

Eventual winner Italian Alessio Crociani takes the lead from New Zealander Dylan McCullough in the Oceania Tri elite men's race. PHOTOS: SHANNON THOMPSON

Wānaka lakefront was buzzing last night as athletes from around the world battled it out in the Tri NZ Oceania Cup.

Seventy-six elite athletes showed up under a merciless Wānaka sun to compete in the women's and men's races, as more than 300 hundred spectators cheered from the sidelines.

Italy quickly proved to be the team to beat, Ilaria Zane claiming the women's race early in the evening.

Jolanda Annen, of Switzerland, was second and New Zealander Olivia Thornbury third.

Ilaria Zane, of Italy, wins the Oceania Tri elite women's race.

Zane said the event had been a great way to "start the engines" so early on the year.

"I'm very happy. It's the first race of the season".

While the world No 45 admitted to struggling on the 18km bike ride, she maintained a solid lead in the 5km run, crossing the line in a final time of 53min 49sec.

As the light began to fade over Wānaka, Italian Alessio Crociani and New Zealander Dylan McCullough fought for pole position in the men's race, the pair trading positions throughout the cycle portion.

Crociani was issued a 10sec penalty over a bike dismount, narrowing his lead in the run and forcing him to go on the attack.

Despite the setback, the Italian held his lead, crossing the line in a time of 47min 33sec.

He said the penalty had been "unexpected", and immediately knew he would need push hard to lengthen the gap between himself and his New Zealand rival.

Australian Luke Schofield was third.

Yesterday’s cup was one of the premier events of the week-long Challenge Wānaka festival of Triathlon, which comes to a close today with the Challenge Wānaka Half at Glendhu Bay.

While some of the elite athletes will also take part in the half, many will now have their sights set on the 2024 World Triathlon Cup which takes place in Napier next weekend.

