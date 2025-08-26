'Jittery' Keys out, Tiafoe marches on

Mexico's Renata Zarazua pulled off a stunning upset by beating sixth seed Madison Keys, while American Frances Tiafoe launched a bid to end the American men's drought at the US Open with a confident win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Keys finally claimed her maiden major at the Australian Open this year but the American produced a staggering 89 unforced errors in the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium as she became the highest seed in the tournament to fall in a 6-7(10) 7-6(3) 7-5 defeat.

Zarazua, the only Mexican player in the US Open main draw, saved seven break points across the match for her first win over a top-10 player in a gruelling, three-hour and 10-minute affair on Monday.

"Coming into the match I was like almost crying because I was really nervous but I think the crowd made it so chill for me," she said. "I could hear some Mexican (fans) cheering so that was very nice."

Keys, 30, said the jitters cost her dearly in her first US Open appearance as a Grand Slam winner against her unseeded opponent.

"I feel like today ... for the first time in a while, my nerves really got the better of me, and it became a little bit paralysing," Keys told reporters.

"I felt like I was just slow, I wasn't seeing things the way that I wanted to which I feel resulted in a lot of bad decisions and lazy footwork.

Zarazua will hope to recreate the magic in the second round, where she faces Frenchwoman Diane Parry, who had no problems eliminating the twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova 6-1 6-0 in her final professional match.

Renata Zarazua celebrates winning her first round match against Madison Keys. Photo: Reuters

The 17th seed Tiafoe provided the home fans some relief as he sent over 51 winners to beat Nishioka 6-3 7-6(6) 6-3, closing out the afternoon programme on Ashe with his 19th ace.

The twice semi-finalist joins fourth seed Taylor Fritz and sixth seed Ben Shelton in the second round, as they aim to become the first American man to lift the US Open trophy in 22 years. He plays US qualifier Martin Damm next.

Twice major winner Barbora Krejcikova knocked out Victoria Mboko6-3 6-2 in the first match on Louis Armstrong Stadium after missing several months injured this year, weeks after the promising Canadian teenager's career breakthrough in Montreal.

She next plays Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.

Last year's semi-finalist Jack Draper dismissed Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez 6-4 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 in the second match on Armstrong and plays Belgian Zizou Bergs next.

The British fifth seed is joined in the second round by compatriot Cameron Norrie, who advanced after American Sebastian Korda retired when trailing 7-5 6-4. He will next play Argentinian Francisco Comesana.

The 19-year-old Brazilian fan favourite Joao Fonseca brought thrills to the Grandstand crowd as he kept his dream 2025 season on track with a 7-6(3) 7-6(5) 6-3 win over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, setting up a meeting with 21st seed Tomas Machac.