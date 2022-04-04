Kiwi Paul Coll wins British Open title for second straight year

Paul Coll after winning the British Open last year. Photo / PSA Squash via NZ Herald

New Zealand's Paul Coll has defended his British Open squash title with a comprehensive straight-game defeat of Egyptian Ali Farag.

Coll, the world No 1, totally dominated his opponent for a 12-10, 11-6, 11-4 victory in 50 minutes to continue his run of not dropping a game in the entire tournament.

In an attritional start to the final, Coll got to work on narrowing down the angles and restricting Farag's attacking opportunities. The New Zealander's counter drops were dragging Farag far up the court and making the Egyptian's life very difficult. Despite saving two game balls to force a tiebreak, Farag couldn't stop Coll take the first game 12-10.

The second game followed a similar pattern. Coll was frustrating Farag with his accurate and stingy squash. Not allowing the reigning World Champion any attacking opportunities and then adding outright winners of his own. Coll doubled his lead in 12 minutes as he took the second game 11-6.

Coll stormed out to a huge lead in the third game, playing fast and measured squash to set up a 6-0 advantage. The accurate play of Coll was too much for Farag to handle and his consistency throughout the match was frustrating the Egyptian.

"It's a very, very surreal feeling for me, my good friend Lee said to me before the event that nobody gave this spot to me easy so don't give it up easy.

"It sort of motivated me this week just to try and defend this title as hard as I could and all I wanted to do was give my best effort out there. I played some amazing players this week, and Ali, it's such a mental battle with us two, and it's just enjoyable squash, he's a great champion. I have so much respect for him, with what he's doing with his family, travelling around with their baby, he and Nour are just incredible so I'm very proud to win this title against such a great champion."

For the Greymouth player, who will return home briefly for the first time in three years for the New Zealand Champs, there was a huge amount riding on the final.

"Holding the No 1 spot and winning the title, there was a lot of pressure on it. I'm just extremely proud to win and keep my No 1 spot for another month and then we have to do it all again. I'm just extremely proud of myself for pulling through."

Coll will now join the rest of the New Zealand team, including Joelle King in Glasgow for the WSF World Doubles Championship where he is playing mixed with King.

The World Doubles tournament starts tomorrow.