Kiwis clinch Ironman double in Taupo

Hannah Berry wins the women’s elite race at the Taupō 70.3 Ironman at the weekend. PHOTO: IRONMAN

New Zealand triathletes Kyle Smith and Hannah Berry claimed victory on home soil at the Taupō Ironman on Saturday.

The Kiwi duo repeated their success from 2019, when the event was last held.

Smith hit the tape in 3hr 44min 30sec after a fierce battle with Australian Kurt McDonald.

In a thrilling sprint finish, Kiwi Jack Moody surged past McDonald as the pair hit the red carpet of the finish chute to secure second in 3hr 45min 19sec, just 3sec ahead of the gutsy McDonald. Wanaka-based multisport great Braden Currie was fourth.

Taupō-raised Smith was emotional as he crossed the finish line to the cheers of his home crowd.

"That was incredible," Smith said.

"To race here at home is a special feeling and to win here is just incredible.

"I owe the home crowd the win today. They are the ones that gave me the adrenaline to really attack and push all day.

"When the race is so on the edge of your seat all day, and you don’t know whether you’re going to win and you have to really dig deep mentally and battle some demons almost, it doesn’t sink in until you come down the finish line and then all the emotion hits you."

Smith was at the front of the race all day, finishing the swim in second, just behind Spain’s Javier Gomez, and biking and running in the lead pack for the majority of the 113km race.

Smith and McDonald entered T2 together and ran side by side for 15km until the Kiwi put in a surge to pull away over the final few kilometres.

Berry’s win in the women’s race unfolded in a similar fashion.

She was in the front group out of the water and remained there throughout the bike, before kicking early in the run to take the lead away from Dutch athlete Lotte Wilms and fellow New Zealander Rebecca Clarke.

Berry secured the win in 4hr 14min 59sec, more than 5min ahead of Wilms. Clarke rounded out the podium in 4hr 21min 46sec.

"It means a lot to come here to Taupō, a New Zealand race at home, and take the win," she said.

"Really happy with how my race went today. I finally had a good run in an Ironman 70.3 again, so just super stoked.

"It means so much to round out the year with a win. I’ve had quite the year, so it means a lot."

Berry had already secured her world championship slot before Saturday’s race, the win giving her confidence ahead of the race in Taupō in 12 months.

"Worlds coming to New Zealand next year is going to be incredible.

"I think we’re going to do a great job hosting the world champs here, and having a good race here this year just gives me confidence for that race next year."

— Staff reporter