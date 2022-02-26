The last word: February 26

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, of New Zealand, in action at the Olympic big air competition. PHOTO: REUTERS

Farewell, then, to another frequently weird but occasionally wonderful Olympic Games.

The Winter Games in Beijing offered up the usual blend of drama, scandal, tears and cheers, all set to the very unusual background of Covid and everything that goes with it. Oh, and those nuclear power plant towers at the big air. (Spoiler alert: Not what you thought.)

The Last Word watched every Kiwi in action and a healthy sprinkling of the rest of the Olympics, so here are some awards to hand out.

The Boots of Steel Award (for absolutely nerveless performance under pressure)

— Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. Sixteen Winter Olympics, 141 athletes, and finally New Zealand produced a gold medallist. Poor Zoi — at just 20, she must have felt like the team of five million demanded gold or nothing. And as she sat in second position in the snowboarding slopestyle with one run to go, she must have been nervous. Pfft. The Wanaka wunderkind threw down a sensational third run to claim gold. Epic. And she added a silver to boot. She is the mountain GOAT.

The Flex Award (for setting a ridiculously high score with his first run in the final)

— Nico Porteous. Oh, two gold medals, you say? Yup. Wanaka wunderkind part two was simply awesome in the freeski halfpipe. Porteous is peerless.

The Nawwww Award (for really heartening displays of camaraderie that reminded us what sport is all about)

— The women’s snowboarders. Zoi and company were just so relentlessly supportive of each other. Wonderful to see.

The What Happened Award (for, well, wondering what happened)

— Alice Robinson. The Kiwi skier just looked off from the opening seconds of her first run. Super talented, and still young. But this must have been a deflating experience.

The Look Away Now Award (for walking away from the scariest crash)

— Ben Harrington. It was the one moment in Beijing (well, apart from some of the political machinations) that made the stomach turn. The young New Zealander took an awful spill near the lip of the freeski halfpipe, and we feared the worst. Thank goodness he was not seriously hurt.

The Mad But Magnificent Award (for the coolest discipline you don’t see very often)

— Ski cross. Mental as anything but so much fun to watch.

The Mistaken Identity Award (for thinking we were in a Simpsons episode)

— No, folks, that was not a nuclear power plant forming the backdrop to the big air jump. Those were cooling towers at a now-closed steel mill. The Shougang Industrial Park has been renovated to become a hub for tourists.

The Utterly Awful All Round Award (for the reminder the Olympics can be sickening)

— The whole saga with teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva, who tested positive for a banned drug but was allowed to compete. Just terrible.

Erik Mobaerg, of Sweden, Francois Place, of France, and Jared Schmidt, of Canada, in action at the men's ski cross quarterfinals at Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, during the games. PHOTO: REUTERS

— Dan Wetzel on Yahoo Sports: "In an Olympics that were already over-run with headlines about genocide and slavery, politics and propaganda, it would be par for the course for Russia to drug a child athlete only to have her stay eligible because, as a child athlete, she is too young and naive to know she was drugged. Is that the Olympics that the Olympics want? Because that’s the one it currently is getting, a Winter Games of IOC president Thomas Bach serving as a pawn from the Chinese Communist Party while everything around him rots."

The Simone Biles Award (for things just not going to plan)

— Mikaela Shiffrin was tipped to be the star of Beijing. But the American skier basically flopped, leaving with zero medals from five events.

The Rocket Man Award (for skating into immortality to an Elton John medley)

— American figure skater Nathan Chen was breathlessly brilliant.

The Greedy Scandinavian Award (for sheer domination)

— Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe led the way with four gold medals as his country dominated the medal table again.

The Redemption At Last Award (for finally reaching the top)

— Lindsay Jacobellis, at 36, won two snowboard cross gold medals, 16 years after leading a final by miles at the Turin Olympics only to fall while celebrating prematurely.

The Wince If You Are A Bloke Award (for bravery in the face of terror)

— Finnish cross-country skier Remi Lindholm needed a heat pack at the end of the 50km mass start to thaw out ... well, you know. "When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable," he said.

What the Whakatipu?

A Queenstown team joining the NBL?

No, I certainly did not see that one coming.

So many questions. Who is funding this franchise? Will there be much local interest? How much work will have to be done to the stadium? Is the South the new power of New Zealand hoops? Will our existing team change its name to the Dunedin Nuggets? And will it be the Queenstown Cavaliers, the Queenstown Celtics or the Lakes District Warriors?

Super conundrum

You have to feel for Moana Pasifika.

Hastily assembled, sent down to a bubble in the South Island, multiple Covid cases, two match postponements — and now a debut game against the juggernaut Crusaders.

That is rough. And brace yourself for more disruption to Super Rugby Pacific as Omicron takes over.